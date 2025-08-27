Amid Flood Threat, I & FC Says No Need To Panic

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- As the water level across Kashmir valley risen, the Irrigation and Flood and Control (I&FC) department Wednesday said that all emergency wings are on alert to tackle any kind of emergency.

An official said that the department is closely monitoring the water level.“There is no need to worry and no immediate evacuation or rescue operation is needed for now.”

The official further said that the water level in River Jhelum is above flood mark, reported news agency KNO.

“If the water level rises during later evening, we will start evacuation and rescue operations, but as of now, our teams is on ground and situation is under control,” the official said.

