Amid Flood Threat, I & FC Says No Need To Panic
An official said that the department is closely monitoring the water level.“There is no need to worry and no immediate evacuation or rescue operation is needed for now.”
The official further said that the water level in River Jhelum is above flood mark, reported news agency KNO.
“If the water level rises during later evening, we will start evacuation and rescue operations, but as of now, our teams is on ground and situation is under control,” the official said.Read Also CM Omar Briefs PM Modi On Situation In Rain-Hit Jammu All J&K Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed Tomorrow: Govt
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment