The Man Who Made Kashmir Laugh

Bashir Kotur

Days before he died, Bashir Kotur looked straight into the camera and flashed his signature angry expressions.

False rumours of his death were swirling online. People were already posting tributes. But Bashir, ever the showman, responded the only way he knew how – with a line sharp enough to pierce grief and absurd enough to go viral.“Don't bury me before my time,” he said, wrapped in loose clothes, his smile worn but intact.

That was his final performance.

On Monday morning, in his modest home in Hanji Gund, Budgam, Bashir Ahmad Bhat, better known across Kashmir as Bashir Kotur, passed away. He was 65.

His death marks the end of an era, not just for Kashmiri comedy, but for a way of telling truth through laughter, a way of resisting despair with disguise.

For nearly two decades, Kotur's face flickered across local cable TV screens. His brand of streetwise comedy became a household ritual, one of the few sources of collective joy in a region fractured by violence and uncertainty.

He was never formally trained in performance, yet he could command a room like few others. His jokes were unscripted, his timing flawless, his satire piercing.

“He made us laugh when nothing else did,” said Faheem Dar, a Srinagar-based videographer who grew up watching Kotur's shows.“He wasn't just funny, he made pain easier to live with.”

Kotur's sketches, often alongside fellow comedians like Gulzar Fighter and Seth Rafi, were lo-fi productions.

Shot with handheld cameras, staged in living rooms, draped with floral bedsheets as backdrops, they rarely ran for more than 10 minutes. But they ran deep.

Kotur played everything from corrupt bureaucrats to clueless husbands, each character shaped by the quirks of everyday Kashmiri life.

“He turned our relatives into comic roles,” Dar said.“You'd watch and say, 'That's my uncle!'”

And in doing so, Kotur did something remarkable: he made laughter part of the language of survival.

Born in Hanji Pora Wathora, a hamlet in Budgam district, Bashir was a school dropout. By age 12, he had already discovered a gift for mimicry.

His heroes weren't film stars or singers. They were Bandh-e-Pather performers, folk satirists who wandered from village to village performing political and social skits that mixed mockery with music.

He came from a long line of these performers.“Seven generations,” he'd proudly say.

At 17, he joined the National Bandh Theatre, led by Ghulam Ali Majboor, and trained in folk acting, verse, and physical comedy.

He spent hours learning a traditional water-balancing dance, once breaking a dozen glasses during practice. His response was a shrug and a smile.“I broke a few things,” he later joked.“But mostly, I broke people into laughter.”

In the early 2000s, as Kashmir reeled from a decade of conflict and curfews, a new medium emerged: local cable TV. It was raw and largely unregulated.

And it gave Bashir Kotur his stage.

His characters, flawed and strangely lovable, became amusing. Schoolboys mimicked his catchphrases. Grandmothers waited for his shows. Shopkeepers played his lines on loop in their stalls.

There was hardly any makeup team or scriptwriters. It was just Bashir, and the life he had watched unfold around him.

Comedy, he said, came straight from the street.

“You just need to listen,” he told a friend once.“The jokes are already there, at the ration depot, in the bus, at the bank.”

Despite his fame, Kotur never found financial security.

There were no rerun fees, state support, and artist pensions. As cable TV shrank and internet platforms took over, the stage disappeared. He opened a small grocery shop in his village to make ends meet. Even there, he kept performing, cracking jokes with customers, mimicking them as they bought rice or soap.

“I turned the counter into a comedy club,” he'd say, only half-joking.

But his health began to falter.

In March 2022, a road accident shattered his arm. The injury didn't heal. He was in and out of hospitals. Then came a chronic illness. His voice grew weaker. His spark dulled.

In one of his final video appeals, watched thousands of times online, he had lost his wit to worry:“I want to live. I want to make you laugh again.”

Donations poured in, fans rallied, and artists wrote tributes. But no government agency stepped forward and no cultural institution offered help.

Bashir had spent a lifetime making Kashmir laugh. When he needed the valley's institutions, they went silent.

“He was left to die a legend, but in poverty,” said poet and activist Akeel Ahmad.“Like so many Kashmiri artists.”

At his funeral in Hanji Gund, dozens gathered: neighbours, young fans, old collaborators. Some cried, others passed around phones, showing each other their favourite clips.

“Watch this,” one man said, replaying Kotur's famous sketch as a music teacher who couldn't hold a tune.

“He was our Charlie Chaplin,” someone whispered.“But from Budgam.”

His art was local, but his timing universal. His laughter didn't ignore the pain. It leaned into it, then turned it around.

Bashir believed that humour didn't mock people, it embraced them.“You laugh with people,” he used to say,“not at them.”

And now, the satirist has left the stage. But somewhere, in a dimly lit home where memories run deep, Bashir Kotur is being remembered for his presence:“He was Kashmir's laughter in the age of lockdowns.”