Ali Emran And The Rise Of A New Kashmiri Cinema

Ali Emran

By Fiza Masoodi

In a modest Srinagar neighborhood not far from the bustle of Lal Chowk, a Kashmiri filmmaker is building a cinematic universe.

Ali Emran, 42, doesn't chase fame. He seeks something else: meaning.

And in a region like Kashmir, where art often wrestles with history, identity, and silence, meaning matters.

Emran's films feel like they remember. They remember the weight of tradition, the softness of spiritual longing, and the wounds that remain just beneath the skin of everyday life.

His stories are shaped by Kashmir, but they speak far beyond it, to anyone who has ever searched for selfhood in a world that often denies it.

In 2006, when Emran released his first short film, The Ninth Act, the idea of a Kashmiri making independent films felt distant.

The film was experimental, unsettling, and full of questions. That was the point.

Since then, his work has moved through genres and languages, from mystical fiction to documentary, from Kashmiri to Urdu, but his preoccupations have remained constant: the soul, the self, and the society around it.

Last year, he made history.

On October 4, 2024, Emran's feature film Qouluf: The Ensorcelled became the first Kashmiri-language film to screen in a local cinema hall in more than sixty years.

The screening, held at Inox Srinagar, drew diverse audiences: young cinephiles, old-school artists, students of literature, and even those who had never seen a Kashmiri film on the big screen.

“People cried,” Emran recalled.“They heard their mother tongue in a dark theatre and it felt like coming home.”

Qouluf went on to screen at the Kolkata International Film Festival and the India Habitat Centre Film Festival in New Delhi. It drew praise for its layered storytelling and cinematic lyricism.

Shot across the highlands of Gurez and the narrow lanes of old Srinagar, the film blends the mystical with the philosophical aspect of Kashmir.

Before Qouluf, Emran had already turned heads with Ibtida (The Beginning), a bold Urdu-language adaptation of Ayn Rand's The Fountainhead.

In the film, he transplants Rand's ideas of creative integrity and defiance into a Kashmiri setting, asking what it means to remain true to art in a place so often shaped by semblance and strife.

The film sparked discussion in academic circles and theatre workshops across India.

His 2025 documentary Baand: The Musical Journey of an Artist is perhaps his most tender film to date.

It traces the journey of a performer of Baand-e-Pather, Kashmir's traditional folk theatre, which once thrived in rural gatherings but now teeters on the edge of disappearance.

With music, oral stories, and sweeping visuals, Emran draws attention to a heritage at risk, and the artists who carry it in their bones.

These stories matter in a region where language and identity have long been entangled with politics and power. Kashmir has more than 7 million people, most of whom speak Kashmiri at home, yet the language remains missing from schools and public life.

Emran's work insists on reclaiming that space through cinema.

His smaller works are no less ambitious. In Tasavuf, he explores Kashmir's deep Sufi tradition. In Know Me, he reflects on the gap between the self and how the world sees it. In Baand-e-Jashn, he revisits moments of joy from a disappearing cultural archive.

Beyond film, Emran has left a mark on Kashmir's theatre scene. His stage production Dream Sellers was choreographed as a movement-based critique of consumerism and lost dreams. His adaptations of Agha Shahid Ali's The Country Without a Post Office and Saadat Hasan Manto's Toba Tek Singh brought literary grief and absurdity to Kashmiri stages with renewed urgency.

Now, Emran is reaching into the past to tell stories about faith and myth. He's working on two upcoming documentaries: Jesus & Kashmir, which examines local legends and forgotten manuscripts linking Jesus's lost years to Kashmir, and End Time Priest-King, a study of pre-Islamic Kashmiri spiritual traditions and their influence on modern identity.

Each project draws from years of personal research, travel, and interviews.

He often jokes that he's part-filmmaker, part-monk. Those who know him say he listens more than he speaks, often scribbling thoughts into a black notebook he's carried for decades.

His films are not fast. They unfold, allow silence to speak, and do what few South Asian films attempt: they give the audience time to feel, wonder, and remember.

The Indian independent film scene is still catching up to what directors like Emran have been doing for years, making meaningful cinema without budgets, stars, or studio backing.

Yet the tide is slowly shifting.

Streaming platforms have opened new windows. Film festivals are more curious about regional voices. There's now a conversation around cinema that embraces complexity over gloss.

In this evolving landscape, Emran's voice stands out not only because it's rare, but because it's rooted.

His work reminds audiences that Kashmir is not just a backdrop for conflict, but a world of philosophy, aesthetics, and inner life.

He is often asked why he doesn't move to Mumbai or Delhi.“Because my stories are here,” he replies.

For Emran, filmmaking is a form of devotion. His camera is less about spectacle and more about search for beauty, meaning, and a place in a world that often feels fragmented.

In doing so, Ali Emran has become more than a filmmaker. He is, in his own words,“a witness to wonder.”

And from Srinagar, that wonder continues to unfold, frame by frame.

