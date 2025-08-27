The Taboo That Keeps Kashmiri Women Out Of Gyms

Representational Photo

By Sana Gul Khurshid

In Srinagar, when a woman carries a gym bag, it often attracts stares.

The object is ordinary, yet the act of a woman openly claiming time for her own body feels unusual here.

Fitness for women in Kashmir still carries the weight of suspicion.

Many of us grow up with the belief that gyms are meant for men. The iron plates, mirrors, and sweat-soaked rooms are imagined as masculine territory.

Women are told they should stay slim, but not strong. We hear that exercise is about“losing fat,” never about endurance, heart health, or self-confidence.

And when we do show up at the gym, we brace ourselves for remarks: Why do you need muscles? Isn't walking enough?

I know this because I began with the same hesitation.

I used to delay workouts, telling myself that Monday would be a better day to start. I would slip into the comfort of a blanket and streaming shows.

Going to the gym required effort, and as a woman, it also required defying the subtle voices that insisted my place was elsewhere.

Kashmiri women face unique obstacles. Responsibilities at home come first.

A young woman worries about being labeled“too bold” for lifting weights. A married woman fears she will be judged for“neglecting” her new family if she carves out an hour for herself.

These social expectations press hard, and too often, health comes last.

The consequences are visible. Kashmir already carries a heavy burden of non-communicable diseases: hypertension, diabetes, and heart conditions are rising in both men and women. State health surveys reveal that nearly one in four adults in Jammu and Kashmir is overweight, women included.

And that makes exercise a compulsory rather than a choice.

Still, progress is happening. Women-only gyms are opening in parts of Srinagar and other districts. Trainers are learning to guide female clients beyond cardio treadmills toward balanced routines.

Women are beginning to see that fitness is not only about a slimmer waist but about bone strength, mental resilience, and the energy to carry one's own groceries, shopping bags, or even a gas cylinder without help.

Change also requires support from men. Husbands, brothers, and fathers can either reinforce the taboo or help dismantle it.

Encouragement matters, as does the acceptance of modest gym wear that aligns with cultural expectations.

Every woman has her own reason to begin: to manage stress, to stay strong through motherhood, or simply to enjoy the discipline of movement.

What matters is taking that first step, without waiting for a“perfect Monday.”

- The author can be reached at [email protected] .