DIXSON And Pause Unite To Champion Mental Health And Wellness In The Music Industry

Grammy-winning artist DIXSON and long-time supporter Warner Chappell Music A&R Director, Ethan Baer attend DIXSON's birthday celebration at Gravitas in Beverly Hills, CA; Photo courtesy of LOOP

Pause wellness studio partners with DIXSON to champion mental health and wellness in the music industry

DIXSON on set of his most recent music video

DIXSON's Birthday Celebration at Gravitas Powered by LOOP and MemeHouse LA Featured Ciara's TEN TO ONE Rum, Sets the Stage for a September Wellness Experience

- DIXSON, Grammy-winning Recording ArtistLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Grammy-winning and Oscar-nominated Roc Nation artist DIXSON has partnered with premier wellness brand Pause to launch a groundbreaking event series dedicated to centering mental health and recovery within the music industry. The inaugural installment-a star-studded, invitation-only birthday celebration at Beverly Hills' prestigious Gravitas club, was produced by LOOP, presented in partnership with MemeHouse LA , and featured bespoke cocktails from Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, and philanthropist Ciara's award-winning TEN TO ONE Rum.Upon entering the ultra-luxurious space, cultural innovators were met with an atmosphere of lively, authentic energy. With a soundtrack curated by acclaimed DJ Kazadi, the evening fused dance and celebration with meaningful conversations, cultivating a space to connect, unwind, and reflect on wellness within creative worlds too often shaped by relentless demands and burnout.The star-studded night also spotlighted his latest creative triumphs, including co-writing and vocal-producing Kehlani's Folded alongside Kehlani and Kamal Wilson, as well as the release of Mariah Carey's Sugar Sweet, featuring Kehlani and Shenseea. The evening marked a major moment as DIXSON announced that new music will arrive this October, igniting anticipation across the industry. While honoring artistry and achievement, the deeper purpose was rooted in community and care. Pause gifted guests $25,000 worth of wellness experiences, marking the launch of an intentional movement to balance creative excellence with holistic well-being. Select members of DIXSON's VIP circle also received exclusive, customized gift sets from Ciara's TEN TO ONE Rum.The guest list featured industry heavyweights, including his powerhouse manager Dina Sahim of SALXCO; Warner Chappell A&R Director Ethan Baer; Hollywood Records recording artist India Shawn; and four-time Grammy Award winner Larrance Dopson of 1500 or Nothin'. Having recently signed with SALXCO-a management roster that includes The Weeknd, Doja Cat, Bebe Rexha, French Montana, and Ty Dolla $ign-DIXSON's growing influence in shaping contemporary music is undeniable, along with his commitment to using his platform to champion wellness for the creative community.“I've seen community built around the art we create, but rarely around the lives of those creating it,” said DIXSON.“This industry stretches us in ways that can be overwhelming, and prioritizing mental health ensures the stretch doesn't break us. Creatives deserve space to breathe, and much like music, it's always better when we do it together. I'm grateful to collaborate with Pause on championing wellness and to Ten To One for honoring the spirit of gathering.”The series will continue in late September with an intimate wellness retreat hosted by Pause, where DIXSON and invited tastemakers will step away from the pressures of constant output to rest, recover, and reconnect.“From our perspective, DIXSON is a powerful thought leader and creative force in the industry,” shared an executive from Pause.“We believe the most innovative minds require intentional wellness and recovery, which is why we extended this offering to him and his distinguished network during his birthday celebration, and will continue with a private wellness event this fall.”With this partnership, DIXSON and Pause are creating a blueprint for how the music industry can celebrate artistry while also protecting the minds and bodies behind it.About DIXSONMulti-Grammy-winning and Oscar-nominated artist DIXSON is a groundbreaking producer, composer, and performer whose work is shaping the future of music and culture. Signed to RocNation and Sony Music Publishing, he has cemented his place as a leading creative force, most recently earning Grammy Awards for his contributions to Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter (Album of the Year, Best Country Album, Best R&B Song) and Doechii's Alligator Bites Never Heal (Best Rap Album). He also played a pivotal role in Beyoncé's Renaissance and is an Academy Award nominee for“Be Alive” from the King Richard soundtrack.With more than 2 billion streams worldwide, DIXSON's own catalog continues to expand his influence. His single“FRIENDS” and EP 004DAISY-featuring fan favorites like“ONLY-1” and“CHERRY SORBET”-have earned critical acclaim. He has also collaborated with Tinashe (“Heat”), Kehlani (“Slow Dance”), and FLO (“Bending My Rules”), in addition to working with Justin Bieber, Rapsody, Vic Mensa, and Kirk Franklin. Most recently, he co-wrote and vocal produced Kehlani's hit single“Folded” from her album CRASH.About PausePause is a premier wellness brand redefining modern recovery and holistic health through state-of-the-art self-care experiences. With innovative therapies designed to restore balance and enhance performance, Pause provides solutions tailored to the demands of modern living.From floatation therapy and infrared saunas to cold plunge/contrast therapy, cryotherapy, vitamin IV drips, LED light therapy, and compression therapy, Pause offers a comprehensive suite of services that promote physical restoration, mental clarity, and long-term vitality. Featured in outlets such as The Los Angeles Times, Fast Company, Goop, and LA Magazine, Pause has become a trusted destination for those seeking cutting-edge wellness practices that deliver real results.About Meme House LAMeme House LA is a creator-driven collective and brand incubator that blends internet culture with real-life experiences. Through content, events, and immersive activations, Meme House connects creators, brands, and fans in culturally relevant ways.About GravitasGravitas is a members-only private club in Beverly Hills offering luxury dining and social experiences. With its open-air garden bar, private dining rooms, and exclusive amenities, Gravitas sets the standard for sophisticated gatherings.

Antoinette Williams

LOOP Studios

"Folded" by Kehlani, co-written by DIXSON

