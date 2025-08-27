Two Years To Go For FIBA Basketball World Cup Qatar 2027

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The countdown has begun for the FIBA Basketball World Cup Qatar 2027, with exactly two years to go until the tournament tips off on August 27, 2027. The global basketball showpiece will conclude with the final at Lusail Multipurpose Hall on September 12, 2027.

Marking the milestone, the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) announced the four official venues that will host the 92 matches of the competition - Lusail Multipurpose Hall, Duhail Sports Hall, Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena, and Al Janoub Stadium. For the duration of the tournament, they will be renamed Lusail Arena, Duhail Arena, Al Attiyah Arena, and Al Janoub Arena to ensure uniformity.

For the first time in the history of the Basketball World Cup, matches will be staged inside a football stadium. Al Janoub, one of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 venues, will be transformed into a basketball arena with a capacity of more than 8,000 seats - reflecting Qatar's commitment to sustainability and its legacy of hosting world-class sporting events.

FIBA Basketball World Cup Qatar 2027 Director General, President of Qatar Basketball Federation and Member of the FIBA Foundation, Mohammed Saad Al-Meghaiseeb, emphasized the significance of the upcoming tournament.

“Two years ago, Qatar won the bid to host the FIBA Basketball World Cup in 2027. It is a great honor and responsibility to deliver the best World Cup in the history, as well as to continue the legacy of our country in organizing successful sporting events."

"Three of our venues are ready and we are working on one of the most distinguished projects in the history of our sport to transform a Football Stadium into a Basketball Arena. Al Janoub Arena will be the pinnacle of our efforts.



He added that the LOC's main goal over the next two years is to raise awareness of the tournament and strengthen basketball's legacy across Qatar and the wider MENA region.

"Exactly in two years, Qatar will welcome fans from all over the world. I can assure you that the members of the Local Organizing Committee, all our stakeholders and with the continuous support of the government Qatar will be ready to deliver an unforgettable experience to the Basketball world,” Al-Meghaiseeb affirmed.

To celebrate the“Two Years to Go” milestone, FIBA and the LOC have also launched a fan registration portal, allowing supporters to express their interest, stay updated on tournament news, and access early ticketing information.