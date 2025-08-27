Blackpoint Cyber And Ninjaone Partner To Strengthen Cybersecurity For Msps

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The alliance combines Blackpoint's industry-leading MDR with NinjaOne's automated endpoint management platform to streamline security and improve response times

DENVER, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackpoint Cyber, the world's fastest and most effective Managed Detection and Response (MDR) provider, and NinjaOne ®, the automated endpoint management platform, today announced a partnership designed to enhance cybersecurity for Managed Service Providers (MSPs).

The partnership between Blackpoint Cyber and NinjaOne will bring together best-in-class cybersecurity and automated endpoint management solutions, delivering operational simplicity, rapid threat detection, and resilient IT environments. By combining Blackpoint's expertise in MDR with NinjaOne's cloud-native endpoint management platform, MSPs gain greater visibility, security, and control over all endpoints in their IT estates.

“This partnership represents a shared commitment to empowering IT teams with the tools they need to stay ahead of today's evolving threat landscape,” said Gagan Singh, Chief Executive Officer of Blackpoint Cyber. “By aligning our expertise in threat detection and response with NinjaOne's leadership in endpoint management, we're laying the foundation for a smarter, more unified approach to cybersecurity-one that reduces complexity while strengthening resilience.”

The alliance underscores the importance of cyber defense for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and MSPs, especially as they expand their digital footprint and face increasingly sophisticated threats. A forthcoming Mastercard survey of more than 5,000 SMB owners across four continents revealed that almost half have experienced a cyber attack on their current business, and nearly one in five of those impacted ultimately filed for bankruptcy or closed their doors.

“In the face of increasingly sophisticated and dynamic cybersecurity threats, MSPs require robust, enterprise-grade solutions that support rapid threat detection, response orchestration, and enforcement of a consistent security posture across distributed environments,” said Erzan Uygur, VP of Strategy and Operations at NinjaOne. “Blackpoint Cyber shares our customer-first mindset, and together we are delivering a modern security experience built on proactivity, adaptability, and reliability.”

About Blackpoint Cyber

Blackpoint Cyber is redefining how businesses prevent, detect, respond to, and recover from modern threats, delivering outcomes, not just alerts, and now bringing that same approach to CompassOne, our award-winning Unified Security Posture and Response platform.

Backed by a 24/7 human-led Security Operations Center (SOC), we don't just notify you of threats-we take action. Whether you're an MSP securing clients at scale or an internal security team defending your organization, Blackpoint adapts to your needs, simplifying security without compromise.

Founded by former NSA cybersecurity experts and led by elite industry professionals, Blackpoint brings proven offensive and defensive expertise to every layer of protection. With relentless innovation and a partner-first approach, Blackpoint Cyber ensures businesses stay secure, resilient, and ready to win the unfair fight.

About NinjaOne

NinjaOne, the automated endpoint management platform, delivers visibility, security, and control over all endpoints for more than 30,000 customers in 130+ countries.

The cloud-native NinjaOne platform simplifies endpoint management, patching, and visibility for environments at any scale. It is proven to increase productivity, reduce security risk, and lower costs.

NinjaOne is obsessed with customer success and provides free and unlimited onboarding, training, and support.

