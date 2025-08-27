MAPS Partners With Changemark To Advance Cannabis PTSD Research For Veterans



MAPS takes critical step toward beginning formal site selection and recruitment for MJP2, a Phase 2 study of inhaled cannabis for PTSD in Veterans

MAPS selects Changemark Research + Evaluation as Contract Research Organization Women-owned and led CRO brings specialized psychedelic research expertise and mission-aligned values



SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) announced today that it has selected Changemark Research + Evaluation (Changemark) as its contract research organization (CRO) for MJP2 , a Phase 2 study examining inhaled cannabis for the treatment of Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) in Veterans. MJP2 is funded by a $12.9 million grant from the Michigan Veteran Marijuana Research Grant Program.

Changemark is a women-owned and women-led international CRO specializing in research services for substance use, mental health, and Indigenous health and wellness. The company brings extensive experience managing trials for various mental health indications, including PTSD, Anxiety, Depression, and Substance Use Disorders, and has overseen studies exploring the therapeutic potential of cannabis, MDMA, psilocybin, ibogaine, and ketamine.

This announcement comes after MAPS successfully navigated a formal dispute process with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), clearing the path for the study to mirror real-world cannabis consumption.

We spent years challenging the FDA, and now have the right partner to carry it forward. Changemark's background ensures the study will be conducted with the highest scientific standards to deliver the evidence that Veterans and their healthcare providers need.

Rick Doblin, PhD ; Founder & President, MAPS

Changemark will be delegated to manage MAPS' Sponsor obligations, including site and data management, monitoring, and safety reporting. Changemark will also ensure the trial is conducted efficiently, effectively, and in compliance with regulatory requirements and ethical principles.

MAPS has long stood at the forefront of research and advocacy to dismantle outdated barriers to care. The choice to partner with Changemark on this trial signals trust in both our capabilities and our values. We take that trust seriously. This pivotal trial is an opportunity to apply the highest standards of research practice to an area of care that matters deeply to veterans, their families, and the future of health policy.

Jill Fikowski , Founder and CEO; Changemark

Both organizations share values rooted in healing, justice, and evidence-based approaches to mental health, with Changemark's anti-prohibition approach to research directly aligning with MAPS' mission to develop evidence-based treatments while advocating for broader access to healing. This shared commitment was recently demonstrated when Changemark launched a $100,000 pro bono initiative providing grant writing and funding strategy support to harm reduction organizations in the face of significant funding cuts.

Projections point to the first participant receiving treatment in Q1 2026. The study will generate crucial data about cannabis use that mirrors real-world consumption to inform medical professionals.

ABOUT MAPS

Founded in 1986, MAPS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit research and educational organization that develops medical, legal, and cultural contexts for people to benefit from the careful uses of psychedelics and marijuana. MAPS previously sponsored the most advanced psychedelic-assisted therapy research in the world and continues to support psychedelic and marijuana research with a focus on the people and places most impacted by trauma. MAPS incubated Lykos Therapeutics, a drug-development public benefit company, and The Zendo Project , a leader in psychedelic harm reduction. Since MAPS was founded, philanthropic donors and grantors have given more than $150 million to advance psychedelic research, change drug policy, and shape culture.

ABOUT Changemark Research + Evaluation

Changemark Research + Evaluation is an international contract research organization specializing in substance use, mental health, and Indigenous health research. The women-owned company supports cutting-edge research across Phase II to IV trials with a human-rights, justice, and equity-oriented approach. Changemark has established research relationships with leading investigators and specialists, gaining recognition as a responsive, trusted partner delivering high-impact results while supporting the self-determination and sovereignty of Indigenous Peoples.

