METOS & Ukko Agro Partner To Give Growers & Agronomy Teams Faster Decisions, Clearer Spray Windows & Smarter Workflows.

METOS 5 Weather Station in a sunflower field in late Summer

New METOS–Ukko partnership delivers predictive insights, clear spray windows & easy dashboards to help growers act faster and boost profits.

TORONTO & WINNIPEG, ONTARIO & MANITOBA, CANADA, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- METOS North America and Ukko Agro Inc. announced a new collaboration that helps farmers, agronomists, and ag retailers cut through digital complexity and make faster, more confident field decisions. By bringing together Ukko's predictive analytics and METOS' trusted in-field technology, the partnership delivers practical, ready-to-use tools that reduce risk, save time, and boost profitability.With the new integrated platform, users can now:.Get field-level risk alerts that flag when and where to scout..See spray-timing windows that factor in local weather and label requirements..Manage entire operations with clean dashboards designed for multi-farm retail networks..Access insights quickly through a mobile-first interface with desktop tools for deeper analysis..Export and integrate data easily into existing agronomy workflows via simple APIs“Ukko Agro has always been about turning data into confident actions,” said Avi Bhargava, CEO of Ukko Agro.“This partnership means growers and agronomy teams can stop second-guessing and start making decisions faster, because the right insight is already waiting for them.”“Growers are being asked to do more with less every season,” said Marty Cook, President of METOS North America.“By combining METOS' field-proven hardware with Ukko's predictive models, we're simplifying the day-to-day, making it easier for farmers and agronomists to decide, act, and move on.”The joint effort includes product development, sales, and marketing, with early access rolling out this fall. The tools are built specifically for independent agronomists, retailer agronomy teams, and progressive row-crop growers across the U.S. and Canada. For more information or to request a demo, visit the METOS NA Website.About Ukko AgroUkko Agro Inc. is a Canadian agtech company based in Toronto, Ontario. Ukko's predictive analytics platform helps farmers, agronomists, and agribusinesses stay ahead of crop threats by delivering clear, actionable insights. Built for simplicity and impact, Ukko's tools empower the agriculture value chain to make better, faster decisions that drive yield, profitability, and sustainability.Ukko media contact:Avi BhargavaCEOUkko Agro647-532-0516...About METOS NA (METOS USA, LLC and METOS CANADA Inc.)METOS USA, LLC and METOS Canada Inc. are subsidiaries of Pessl Instruments GmbH, a global leader in smart farming technology and owner of the METOS by Pessl Instruments brand. METOS NA provides weather stations, soil sensors, irrigation tools, insect traps, crop cameras, and digital agriculture solutions backed by local expertise and service. With a strong presence across North America and thousands of users, METOS NA equips farmers, agronomy companies, and ag retailers with the data and decision-support tools they need to grow smarter, reduce risks, and work more efficiently.

