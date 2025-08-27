CDS Anil Chauhan Supports Theatre Command Vision, IAF Chief Warns Against Rush

Mhow: A day after Indian Air Force (IAF) chief ACM AP Singh cautioned over creation of theatre commands in haste, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Wednesday stated there could be a difference among the three services but“dissonance” will be addressed in keeping the best national interest in mind. CDS Gen Chauhan was sparkling at the concluding session of Ran Samvad 2025 at Army War College, Mhow in Madhya Pradesh. Prior to him, in one of the session, Indian Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi said that his force is committed to synergise its command and control, communications and combat capability with the Army and the Air Force in line with the goal of theaterisation process. With theatrisation as the ultimate goal, "we are propelling ahead with the goal of unified planning, common picture and integrated operations; while gaining skills, competence and teamwork for this cohesion, it is the leadership that transforms both into decisive outcomes,” Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi said.

“As a CDS, I actually set out to promote jointness among the three services. And today, I can say with some kind of pleasure and confidence that we can speak about our differences in a very conducive environment, and with openness to different views without temperatures being risen," Gen Chauhan said. He further stated:“There could be a difference among the three services, but yet we are able to listen to that point. I think that thing is very important.” Gen Chauhan also said that the plan for creation of integrated commands should be attempted around 10 years back.

“We are slightly late, but we need to close that particular gap faster,” the CDS said Tuesday, at a Fireside chat, ACM AP Singh had urged caution on creating theatre commands, warning against hasty restructuring that could undermine air power agility, decision-making efficiency, and operational flexibility. Laying out his concerns, the IAF chief had made it clear that restructuring should not complicate existing mechanisms.

“As far as joint structures are concerned it should not add layers to the decision-making process. CDS played a very big role during Operation Sindoor were executed – he was orchestrating the whole thing among four of us.”“Just four of us (three Service chiefs and CDS) together and planning we did not find any gaps during the operation – everything sorted out. Therefore, I believe joint planning and execution at the apex level is what is required – because the direction go from there, things will fall in place. There is no need of another structure,” ACM AP Singh had said.

In 2019, the Narendra Modi government had announced the Theaterisation plan in a bid to ensure greater synergy among the armed forces. So far nothing concrete has taken place in this regard. Theaterisation refers to integrating the command structures of the Army, the Air Force, and the Navy to optimise decision making and resource utilisation during wars and operations. It involves unifying the resources of all three branches under a single commander for seamless coordination. At of now, the Army has seven commands, Navy has three and the Air Force has three commands.