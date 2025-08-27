403
Rio Nightlife Guide For Wednesday, August 27, 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Midweek in Rio hits three gears: virtuoso choro in Centro, a shoulder-to-shoulder samba roda in Lapa, and a late club option in Copacabana.
Start seated and string-driven, slide into a classic roda , then dance past midnight.
Top Picks Tonight
Pedro Miranda Trio - Casa do Choro (Centro)
Why picked: A top-tier choro voice in the city's reference room-intimate acoustics and a punctual early start.
Quartas de Samba com Arruda - Rio Scenarium (Lapa)
Why picked: A dependable Wednesday roda in Rio's most photogenic mansion-DJ warm-up and a packed dance floor.
SUB CLUB: Bem Brasil - Club Substation (Copacabana)
Why picked: A straight-through late session in Copa-easy metro access and a reliable party crowd.
Also Notable Tonight
Saulo Fernandes - Blue Note Rio (Copacabana) (Sold out)
Samba de Quarta - Carioca da Gema (Lapa)
Plan Your Night
19:00 Casa do Choro → 20:00 Arruda at Rio Scenarium → 23:00–late Substation in Copacabana. Prefer a sit-down samba? Swap in 19:30/20:30 Carioca da Gema.
Rio Nightlife Guide for Wednesday, August 27, 2025
Start seated and string-driven, slide into a classic roda , then dance past midnight.
Top Picks Tonight
Pedro Miranda Trio - Casa do Choro (Centro)
Why picked: A top-tier choro voice in the city's reference room-intimate acoustics and a punctual early start.
Start time: 19:00
Address: Rua da Carioca, 38 – Centro, Rio de Janeiro – RJ, 20050-008
Phone: +55 (21) 99736-0682
Website: href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow co
Entrance (source): tickets via Sympla (see checkout)
Ticket link: Sympla - Pedro Miranda Trio
Quartas de Samba com Arruda - Rio Scenarium (Lapa)
Why picked: A dependable Wednesday roda in Rio's most photogenic mansion-DJ warm-up and a packed dance floor.
Start time: DJ from 19:00 . Arruda 20:00
Address: Rua do Lavradio, 20 – Centro, Rio de Janeiro – RJ, 20230-070
Phone: +55 (21) 3553-3104 (comercial)
Website: href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow co
Entrance (source): Sympla lots (pricing in checkout)
Ticket link: Sympla - Quartas de Samba
SUB CLUB: Bem Brasil - Club Substation (Copacabana)
Why picked: A straight-through late session in Copa-easy metro access and a reliable party crowd.
Start time: 23:00
Address: Rua Siqueira Campos, 143 – loja 22A, Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro – RJ, 22021-040
Phone (WhatsApp): +55 (21) 97256-3908
Website: href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow co
Entrance (source): tiered lots via Passline (see checkout); door usually available
Ticket link: Passline - Sub Club Bem Brasil
Also Notable Tonight
Saulo Fernandes - Blue Note Rio (Copacabana) (Sold out)
Address: Av. Atlântica, 1910 – Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro – RJ
Phone / SAC ingressos: via Eventim help (site) . WhatsApp listed on venue contact
Website: href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow co
Entrance: sold out
Samba de Quarta - Carioca da Gema (Lapa)
Start time: doors 19:30 . show 20:30
Address: Av. Mem de Sá, 79 – Lapa, Rio de Janeiro – RJ, 20230-150
Phone (WhatsApp): +55 (21) 98556-0834
Website / Tickets: href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow com/show (buy direct)
Entrance (source): Tue–Thu door table: typically R$30 (see site); online lots available
Plan Your Night
19:00 Casa do Choro → 20:00 Arruda at Rio Scenarium → 23:00–late Substation in Copacabana. Prefer a sit-down samba? Swap in 19:30/20:30 Carioca da Gema.
