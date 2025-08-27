Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Rio Nightlife Guide For Wednesday, August 27, 2025


2025-08-27 09:00:33
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Midweek in Rio hits three gears: virtuoso choro in Centro, a shoulder-to-shoulder samba roda in Lapa, and a late club option in Copacabana.

Start seated and string-driven, slide into a classic roda , then dance past midnight.
Top Picks Tonight

Pedro Miranda Trio - Casa do Choro (Centro)
Why picked: A top-tier choro voice in the city's reference room-intimate acoustics and a punctual early start.

  • Start time: 19:00
  • Address: Rua da Carioca, 38 – Centro, Rio de Janeiro – RJ, 20050-008
  • Phone: +55 (21) 99736-0682
  • Website: href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow co
  • Entrance (source): tickets via Sympla (see checkout)
  • Ticket link: Sympla - Pedro Miranda Trio






Quartas de Samba com Arruda - Rio Scenarium (Lapa)
Why picked: A dependable Wednesday roda in Rio's most photogenic mansion-DJ warm-up and a packed dance floor.

  • Start time: DJ from 19:00 . Arruda 20:00
  • Address: Rua do Lavradio, 20 – Centro, Rio de Janeiro – RJ, 20230-070
  • Phone: +55 (21) 3553-3104 (comercial)
  • Website: href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow co
  • Entrance (source): Sympla lots (pricing in checkout)
  • Ticket link: Sympla - Quartas de Samba








SUB CLUB: Bem Brasil - Club Substation (Copacabana)
Why picked: A straight-through late session in Copa-easy metro access and a reliable party crowd.

  • Start time: 23:00
  • Address: Rua Siqueira Campos, 143 – loja 22A, Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro – RJ, 22021-040
  • Phone (WhatsApp): +55 (21) 97256-3908
  • Website: href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow co
  • Entrance (source): tiered lots via Passline (see checkout); door usually available
  • Ticket link: Passline - Sub Club Bem Brasil


Also Notable Tonight

Saulo Fernandes - Blue Note Rio (Copacabana) (Sold out)

  • Address: Av. Atlântica, 1910 – Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro – RJ
  • Phone / SAC ingressos: via Eventim help (site) . WhatsApp listed on venue contact
  • Website: href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow co
  • Entrance: sold out



Samba de Quarta - Carioca da Gema (Lapa)

  • Start time: doors 19:30 . show 20:30
  • Address: Av. Mem de Sá, 79 – Lapa, Rio de Janeiro – RJ, 20230-150
  • Phone (WhatsApp): +55 (21) 98556-0834
  • Website / Tickets: href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow com/show (buy direct)
  • Entrance (source): Tue–Thu door table: typically R$30 (see site); online lots available


Plan Your Night
19:00 Casa do Choro → 20:00 Arruda at Rio Scenarium → 23:00–late Substation in Copacabana. Prefer a sit-down samba? Swap in 19:30/20:30 Carioca da Gema.

Rio Nightlife Guide for Wednesday, August 27, 2025

MENAFN27082025007421016031ID1109983356

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search