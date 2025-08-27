Fibrobiologics To Present At The H.C. Wainwright 27Th Annual Global Investment Conference
FibroBiologics will deliver a company presentation at 12:00 p.m. ET on September 10 and be available for one-on-one investor meetings throughout the event.
About FibroBiologics
Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of treatments and seeking potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. FibroBiologics holds 275+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including wound healing, multiple sclerosis, disc degeneration, psoriasis, orthopedics, human longevity, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy and tissue regeneration. For more information, visit .
