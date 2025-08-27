Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Fibrobiologics To Present At The H.C. Wainwright 27Th Annual Global Investment Conference


2025-08-27 08:31:14
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroBiologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBLG) (“FibroBiologics”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with 275+ patents issued and pending with a focus on the development of therapeutics and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, announced that Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Pete O'Heeron, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference taking place September 8-10 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

FibroBiologics will deliver a company presentation at 12:00 p.m. ET on September 10 and be available for one-on-one investor meetings throughout the event.

For more information, please visit FibroBiologics' website or email FibroBiologics at ... .

About FibroBiologics

Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of treatments and seeking potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. FibroBiologics holds 275+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including wound healing, multiple sclerosis, disc degeneration, psoriasis, orthopedics, human longevity, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy and tissue regeneration. For more information, visit .

General Inquiries:
...

Investor Relations:
Nic Johnson
Russo Partners
(212) 845-4242
...

Media Contact:
Liz Phillips
Russo Partners
(347) 956-7697
...


MENAFN27082025004107003653ID1109983288

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search