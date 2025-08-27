Jlab Reveals Its 2025-2026 NIL Playmaker Roster Featuring Top College Football Athletes

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Continuing its commitment to college athletics, the audio and personal tech brand partners with elite players to elevate brand awareness and increase product visibility

San Diego, Calif., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JLab, leading personal technology and audio brand, today announced its 3rd roster of JLab Playmakers. Throughout the season, Playmakers will be featured across marketing campaigns and showcase a variety JLab products. Additionally, JLab will continue its“From The Lab To the Field” content series with its new NIL roster, including the most exciting names in college football.

JLab's 2025-2026 College Football Playmakers

Launched in February 2024, JLab's College Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) Program supports student-athletes in reaching their athletic and academic goals. In 2024, the team saw success with athletes like Travis Hunter, Will Howard, and Hailey Van Lith, providing the brand with increased visibility and excitement around innovations.

As the program continues to evolve, this season's campaign will showcase the program's growth and highlight the latest additions to JLab's athletic roster, wearing JLab's headphones walking into games, traveling and training. The 2025-2026 athletes, dubbed“JLab Playmakers,” include:



Julian Sayin, Quarterback, Ohio State University, who graduated from Carlsbad High School, where JLab is headquartered

Carnell Tate, Wide Receiver, Ohio State University

Julian Lewis, Quarterback, University of Colorado, who announced his commitment to Colorado via the Pat McAfee Show

Jaydn Ott, Running Back, University of Oklahoma

Taylen Green, Quarterback, University of Arkansas

Fernando Mendoza, Quarterback, University of Indiana

Alberto Mendoza, Quarterback, University of Indiana

Martel Hight Jr., Cornerback/Wide Receiver, Vanderbilt University

Jayden Denegal, Quarterback, San Diego State University Trey White, Edge, San Diego State University, who was named to the 2025 preseason Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List

JLab teamed up with Learfield and JMI Sports at the beginning of 2024 to secure intellectual property (IP) rights for the seven universities reflected in the campaign. Learfield facilitated IP rights for Ohio State University, University of Colorado, University of Oklahoma, University of Arkansas, University of Indiana, and Vanderbilt University. In addition, JLab expanded the relationship to include Compass , a division of Learfield that specializes in NIL relationships with student athletes. JMI Sports, the exclusive multimedia rights holder for SDSU Athletics, worked directly with JLab to secure IP rights for SDSU.

“College football offers the perfect stage for JLab to showcase how our personal tech can make an impact in these student-athletes and many student's and fan's lives,” said Terra Teat, Chief Marketing Officer, JLab.“We're thrilled to partner with our 2025 Playmakers and look forward to deepening our connection with football fans nationwide.”

The campaign kicks off today, and fans can follow these athletes' journeys all season on the JLab Instagram , TikTok , and YouTube accounts, as well as JLab Playmakers' social media accounts.

For more information about JLab's college sports program and to see the full roster of JLab Playmakers, please visit jlab.com/pages/college-sports.

About JLab

JLab imagines and delivers the personal technology products that consumers want. With our line of personal audio gear and office accessories, we're innovating absolutely everything to make way better personal tech. Based in San Diego, we've been offering the right sound, the right features, and the right value since 2005.

CONTACT: JLab ...