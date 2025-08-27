Global Virus Network Announces 2025 Rising Star Mentorship Program Awardees

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Five early-career virologists selected for prestigious two-year mentorship and research program

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Virus Network (GVN ), a worldwide coalition of animal and human virologists spanning 80+ Centers of Excellence and Affiliates across more than 40 countries dedicated to advancing pandemic preparedness, announced today the five distinguished recipients of its 2025 Rising Star Mentorship Program. Now in its third cohort, the program is designed to identify and support early-career virologists poised to become the next generation of global leaders in pandemic preparedness and infectious disease research.

“At a time when emerging infectious diseases continue to challenge global health, it is vital to invest in early-career scientists who will drive tomorrow's advances,” said Sten Vermund , MD, PhD, chief medical officer of the GVN and dean of the University of South Florida College of Public Health.“The global shortage of virologists, particularly in low-resource settings, threatens our ability to respond swiftly and effectively to viral outbreaks. The Rising Star Mentorship Program helps bridge that gap by empowering a new generation of globally minded scientists.”

Launched by the GVN Drs. Yang Liu & Pan Zheng Academy, the Rising Star Mentorship Program is a two-year initiative that provides personalized mentorship in year one, followed by an emphasis on independent practice in year two. Each awardee receives a seed research grant of up to $10,000, financial support to attend GVN-related meetings, access to collaboration platforms, and training in grant management and career development.

All mentors and mentees participating in the program this year are from GVN Centers of Excellence, Affiliates, or partner institutions spanning seven countries, further reinforcing GVN's commitment to global collaboration across its network.

To mark the official start of the 2025 cohort, a virtual orientation is being held today, August 27, at 8:00 a.m. (EDT). This live kickoff brings together awardees, mentors, and GVN leadership to outline goals, set expectations for mentorship and collaboration, and introduce the tools and resources that will help participants develop innovative strategies to combat human pathogens and address the global shortage of virologists, particularly in low- and middle-income countries.

2025 Rising Star Awardees:

Abdou Padane, PharmD, MSc, PhD , medical biologist, head of genomic platform and manager of biosafety level 3 facilities, Institute for Health Research - Epidemiological Surveillance and Training (IRESSEF), Senegal

Mentor: Claudia Filippone, PhD, senior scientific programme manager, ERINHA (European Research Infrastructure on Highly Pathogenic Agents), Belgium

“Dr. Padane brings a deep commitment to advancing laboratory capacity and outbreak preparedness in West Africa,” said Dr. Claudia Filippone .“It's an honor to mentor and advance a scientist whose work already contributes meaningfully to public health infrastructure and genomic surveillance.”

Gage Moreno, PhD , postdoctoral fellow, Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, USA

Mentor: Emily Gurley, PhD, MPH, distinguished professor of the practice, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, USA

“Dr. Moreno has a clear vision for how to integrate field epidemiology with virology to improve real-time outbreak response,” said Dr. Emily Gurley .“I'm excited to support his journey and help him bridge academic research and public health impact.”

Hannah King, PhD , research fellow, Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity at the University of Melbourne, Australia

Mentor: Howard Gendelman, MD, Margaret R. Larson Professor of Internal Medicine and Infectious Diseases; chairman, department of pharmacology and experimental neuroscience; director, Center for Neurodegenerative Disorders, University of Nebraska Medical Center, USA

“Dr. King's research lies at the nexus of virology and immunomodulation for HIV cure, areas where translational advances are urgently needed,” said Dr. Howard Gendelman .“Her work holds promise for developing novel therapies, and I look forward to guiding her scientific and professional growth.”

Irene Amoakoh Owusu, PhD , postdoctoral research associate, West African Center for Cell Biology of Infectious Pathogens (WACCBIP), University of Ghana, Ghana

Mentor: Nokukhanya Msomi, MBBCh, FCPath, PhD, head of virology, University of KwaZulu-Natal and the National Health Laboratory Service, South Africa

“It's incredibly rewarding to mentor a young scientist who shares a vision for strengthening local virology training and diagnostics in Africa,” said Dr. Nokukhanya Msomi .“Dr. Amoakoh Owusu's curiosity and determination will drive real change in our region.”

Vurayai Ruhanya, PhD , virology lecturer, University of Zimbabwe Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, Division of Medical Microbiology, Zimbabwe

Mentor: Christian Happi, PhD, distinguished professor, Redeemer's University; adjunct professor, Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health; director, Institute of Genomics and Global Health (IGH), USA

“Dr. Ruhanya exemplifies the next generation of African virologists whose work will be central to early detection and genomic surveillance,” said Dr. Christian Happi .“I am excited to support his efforts to integrate genomic tools into the public health framework in Zimbabwe and beyond.”

If you are interested in supporting this program, please contact Avita Ukpabia at ... .

About the Global Virus Network (GVN)

The Global Virus Network (GVN) is a worldwide coalition comprising 80+ Virology Centers of Excellence and Affiliates across 40+ countries, whose mission is to facilitate pandemic preparedness against viral pathogens and diseases that threaten public health globally. GVN advances knowledge of viruses through (i) data-driven research and solutions, (ii) fostering the next generation of virology leaders, and (iii) enhancing global resources for readiness and response to emerging viral threats. GVN provides the essential expertise required to discover and diagnose viruses that threaten public health, understand how such viruses spread illnesses, and facilitate the development of diagnostics, therapies, and treatments to combat them. GVN coordinates and collaborates with local, national, and international scientific institutions and government agencies to provide real-time virus informatics, surveillance, and response resources and strategies. GVN's pandemic preparedness mission is achieved by focusing on Education & Training, Qualitative & Quantitative Research, and Global Health Strategies & Solutions. The GVN is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization. For more information, please visit .

Media Contact:

Nora Samaranayake, GVN

...