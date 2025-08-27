Annexon Biosciences To Participate In Upcoming September Investor Conferences
- Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. ET in Boston, MA; and, Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 4, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET in New York, NY.
Live webcasts of the presentations can be accessed under the 'Events & Presentations' section on the Investors page at Replays of the webcasts will be archived on the Annexon website for 30 days following the presentations.
About Annexon
Annexon Biosciences (Nasdaq: ANNX) is developing therapeutics that stop classical complement-driven neuroinflammation as first-in-kind treatments for millions of people living with serious neuroinflammatory diseases of the body, brain and eye. Our novel scientific approach focuses on C1q, the initiating molecule of classical complement's potent inflammatory pathway that when misdirected can lead to tissue damage and loss in a host of diseases. By targeting C1q, our immunotherapies are designed to stop this neuroinflammatory cascade before it starts. Our pipeline spans three diverse therapeutic areas – autoimmunity, neurodegeneration and ophthalmology – and includes targeted investigational drug candidates designed to address the unmet needs of nearly 10 million people worldwide. Annexon's mission is to deliver game-changing therapies to patients so that they can live their best lives. To learn more visit annexonbio.com.
Investor Contact:
Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors
...
Media Contact:
Beth Keshishian
917-912-7195
...
Legal Disclaimer:
