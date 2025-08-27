Binge Eating Disorders Global Market Research Report 2025-2035 Featuring Eli Lilly, Amneal, Takeda, Tryp Therapeutics, Tonix, Sumitomo, VIVUS, Novartis, And Pfize

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global binge eating disorders (BED) market is growing due to new diagnostic advances and tailored treatments improving patient care. BED, marked by episodes of excessive eating and distress, benefits from advancements in digital health, AI diagnostics, and teletherapy, enhancing early detection and access to care. Anticonvulsant medications, notably Topiramate, lead the market due to proven efficacy. North America dominates the sector, driven by mental health initiatives and robust healthcare infrastructure. Despite challenges like stigma, high therapy costs, and slow drug approvals, increased mental health awareness and supportive policies open growth avenues. Key players include Eli Lilly, Amneal, and Takeda.

BED is characterized by recurrent episodes of excessive food consumption accompanied by feelings of loss of control and distress, impacting both psychological and physical health. Notably, advances in screening tools, behavioural therapies, and pharmacological treatments are enabling earlier and more accurate diagnosis, boosting demand for personalized intervention strategies.

However, challenges such as social stigma, limited access to specialized care in low-resource settings, and reimbursement barriers continue to restrict market penetration. Additionally, the heterogeneous nature of BED symptoms and the requirement for integrated, long-term care complicate treatment standardization and scalability. Nevertheless, increasing government initiatives, growing investment in mental health research, and expanded patient support programs are fostering new growth opportunities. Collaborative efforts among healthcare providers, researchers, and advocacy organizations are advancing clinical outcomes and improving quality of life for individuals affected by BED.

Impact

Technological advancements in digital health, teletherapy, and data analytics are significantly improving the diagnosis and management of binge eating disorders (BED). Innovations such as AI-powered screening tools and mobile health applications enable more accurate identification of symptoms and personalized treatment plans. The rise of digital therapeutics and remote counselling platforms is expanding access to behavioural interventions, especially in underserved or remote regions.

Anticonvulsant medications, hold the largest market share. This dominance is attributed to robust clinical evidence supporting their efficacy in reducing binge episode frequency and severity. Topiramate has demonstrated significant effectiveness in clinical trials, leading to its widespread adoption in treating moderate to severe BED.

North America holds the highest market share in the binge eating disorders (BED) market, primarily driven by increased awareness, better diagnostic facilities, and higher healthcare expenditure in the region. The U.S. has a well-established healthcare infrastructure and strong government initiatives focused on mental health, facilitating early diagnosis and treatment of BED. Additionally, the presence of major pharmaceutical companies actively investing in research and development for novel BED therapies further consolidates North America's leading position.

How can this report add value to an organization?

Product/Innovation: This report provides comprehensive insights into the current trends in binge eating disorders, helping companies identify opportunities for drug and technology development. Organizations can leverage these insights to design therapies, medications, and platforms tailored to the needs of patients suffering from binge eating disorders, improving outcomes and enhancing market penetration.

Competitive: A detailed competitive landscape analysis helps organizations benchmark their market standing against key players. By understanding the strengths and weaknesses of competitors, companies can position themselves more effectively in the global binge eating disorders market.

Demand Drivers and Limitations

Demand Drivers for the Global Binge Eating Disorders Market:



The growing prevalence and diagnosis of binge eating disorder globally and expanding the patient pool. This increased detection fuels demand for effective treatments.

Enhanced mental health awareness and reduced stigma encourage more individuals to seek professional help. Greater acceptance supports higher treatment adoption rates. Advancements in treatment options and patient centric care models improve outcomes. Personalized approaches are attracting more patients to engage in care.

Limitations for the Global Binge Eating Disorders Market:



Underdiagnosis remains a significant issue due to social stigma and limited public awareness. This results in many patients not receiving timely or appropriate treatment.

The high cost of innovative therapies restricts access for a large portion of the patient population. Affordability remains a barrier, especially in lower-income regions. Regulatory hurdles contribute to prolonged approval timelines for new drugs. These delays slow down the availability of advanced treatment options in the market.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies profiled in this report have been selected based on their market presence, product portfolio, and competitive positioning in the global binge eating disorders market



Eli Lilly and Company

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical, Ltd.

Tryp Therapeutics Inc.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Sumitomo Pharma Ltd.

VIVUS Inc

Novartis AG Pfizer Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Global Binge Eating Disorders Market: Industry Analysis

1.1 Market Overview and Ecosystem

1.2 Epidemiological Analysis

1.3 Key Market Trends

1.3.1 Impact Analysis

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Pipeline Analysis

1.6 Market Dynamics

1.6.1 Overview

1.6.2 Market Drivers

1.6.3 Market Restraints

1.6.4 Market Opportunities

2. Global Binge Eating Disorders Market (by Drug Class), Value ($million), 2023-2035

2.1 Antidepressant

2.2 Anticonvulsant

2.3 Anti-obesity

2.4 Others

3. Global Binge Eating Disorders Market (by Region), Value ($Million), 2023-2035

3.1 North America

3.1.1 Market Dynamics

3.1.2 Market Sizing and Forecast

3.1.3 North America Binge Eating Disorders Market, by Country ($Million), 2023-2035

3.1.3.1 U.S.

3.1.3.2 Canada

3.2 Europe

3.2.1 Market Dynamics

3.2.2 Market Sizing and Forecast

3.2.3 Europe Binge Eating Disorders Market, by Country ($Million), 2023-2035

3.2.3.1 U.K.

3.2.3.2 France

3.2.3.3 Germany

3.2.3.4 Italy

3.2.3.5 Spain

3.2.3.6 Rest-of-Europe

3.3 Asia-Pacific

3.3.1 Market Dynamics

3.3.2 Market Sizing and Forecast

3.3.3 Asia-Pacific Binge Eating Disorders Market, by Country ($Million), 2023-2035

3.3.3.1 Japan

3.3.3.2 China

3.3.3.3 India

3.3.3.4 Australia

3.3.3.5 South Korea

3.3.3.6 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

3.4 Rest-of-the-World

3.4.1 Market Dynamics

3.4.2 Market Sizing and Forecast Rest-of-the-World Binge Eating Disorders Market, by Type ($Million), 2023-2035

3.4.3 Rest-of-the-World Binge Eating Disorders Market, by Country ($Million), 2023-2035

3.4.3.1 Latin America

3.4.3.2 Middle East and Africa

4. Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

4.1 Competitive Landscape

4.1.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

4.1.2 Partnership, Alliances and Business Expansion

4.1.3 New Offerings

4.1.4 Regulatory Activities

4.1.5 Funding Activities

4.2 Company Profiles

4.2.1 Eli Lilly and Company

4.2.1.1 Overview

4.2.1.2 Top Products / Product Portfolio

4.2.1.3 Top Competitors

4.2.1.4 Target Customers/End-Users

4.2.1.5 Key Personnel

4.2.1.6 Analyst View

4.2.2 Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

4.2.3 Takeda Pharmaceutical, Ltd.

4.2.4 Tryp Therapeutics Inc

4.2.5 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Corp.

4.2.6 Sumitomo Pharma Ltd.

4.2.7 VIVUS Inc

4.2.8 Novartis AG

4.2.9 Pfizer Inc.

5. Research Methodology

