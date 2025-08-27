Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Emergent Biosolutions To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences


2025-08-27 08:16:27
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) announced today that members of the company's senior management team will participate in the following investor conferences:

  • Wells Fargo 20 th Annual Healthcare Conference
     September 4, 2025
    3:00 pm ET
    Webcast link here
    One-on-one meetings
  • HCW 27 th Annual Global Investment Conference
     September 9, 2025
    1:30 PM ET
    Webcast link here
    One-on-one meetings

Please contact your conference representative to request one-on-one meetings.

Participants can view the presentations and replays by visiting the Investors page of Emergent's website.

About Emergent BioSolutions
At Emergent, our mission is to protect and save lives. For over 25 years, we've been at work preparing those entrusted with protecting public health. We deliver protective and life-saving solutions for health threats like smallpox, mpox, botulism, Ebola, anthrax and opioid overdose emergencies. To learn more about how we help prepare communities around the world for today's health challenges and tomorrow's threat, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn , X , Instagram , Apple Podcasts and Spotify .

Investor Contact:
Richard S. Lindahl
Executive Vice President, CFO
...

Media Contact:
Assal Hellmer
Vice President, Communications
...


