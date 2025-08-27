Emergent Biosolutions To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) announced today that members of the company's senior management team will participate in the following investor conferences:

Wells Fargo 20 th Annual Healthcare Conference

September 4, 2025

3:00 pm ET

Webcast link here

One-on-one meetings

HCW 27 th Annual Global Investment Conference

September 9, 2025

1:30 PM ET

Webcast link here

One-on-one meetings

Please contact your conference representative to request one-on-one meetings.

Participants can view the presentations and replays by visiting the Investors page of Emergent's website.

About Emergent BioSolutions

At Emergent, our mission is to protect and save lives. For over 25 years, we've been at work preparing those entrusted with protecting public health. We deliver protective and life-saving solutions for health threats like smallpox, mpox, botulism, Ebola, anthrax and opioid overdose emergencies. To learn more about how we help prepare communities around the world for today's health challenges and tomorrow's threat, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn , X , Instagram , Apple Podcasts and Spotify .

Investor Contact:

Richard S. Lindahl

Executive Vice President, CFO

Media Contact:

Assal Hellmer

Vice President, Communications

