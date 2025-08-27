403
Trump Holds Tariffs As South Korea Commits $150 Billion To U.S. Industry
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The White House confirmed on August 25, 2025, that the United States will maintain a 15 percent tariff on South Korean goods. This decision came as South Korean companies announced investment plans in the United States worth about $150 billion.
South Korean President Lee Jae-myung met President Donald Trump in Washington for the first time since taking office in June. Both leaders discussed trade, defense, and energy, but the U.S. did not soften its tariff stance.
Despite this, South Korean firms pledged massive commitments. Korean Air agreed to buy 103 Boeing aircraft, including passenger and cargo models.
The order, valued at roughly $50 billion when engines and long-term service contracts are included, represents the largest in the airline's history. Hyundai Motor Group announced a $26 billion expansion of U.S. operations.
Plans include a new steel mill in Louisiana and increased vehicle production in Georgia and Alabama. HD Hyundai joined with U.S. partners to inject billions into shipbuilding, targeting the revival of American shipyards.
Energy deals also took shape. Korea Gas Corporation agreed to import 3.3 million tons of American liquefied natural gas annually for a decade starting in 2028. The agreement involves U.S. exporter Cheniere and the trading company Trafigura.
Nuclear cooperation advanced as well. Doosan Enerbility and Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power signed agreements with Amazon Web Services and Fermi America to develop small modular reactors in Texas and other states.
The projects aim to supply power to data centers and artificial intelligence facilities. Korea Zinc and Lockheed Martin announced a deal to build a secure supply chain for germanium, a key mineral used in defense optics.
The partnership includes a new processing facility in Ulsan, South Korea. South Korea also outlined plans for a $350 billion investment fund to expand long-term capital flows into the United States.
Officials say the structure of this fund remains under negotiation. Trump framed the tariffs as necessary to balance trade. He argued that South Korea had accepted the arrangement despite concerns.
South Korea, meanwhile, sought to lock in U.S. market access by linking its industrial investments with Washington's supply chain goals. The story behind the figures is straightforward.
Tariffs remain in place, but South Korea chose to invest heavily to secure its economic position. For the United States, the projects promise jobs, industrial renewal, and energy security.
For South Korea, they offer protection of market share in the world's largest economy, even at the cost of tariff pressure.
