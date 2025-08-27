Olive Resource Capital Reports Record H1 2025 Investment Performance And Net Income
|Name
|Ticker
|Sector
|Category
| (Audited)
Value
Dec 31,
2024
| (Unaudited) Value
Jun 30,
2025 (1)
| (Unaudited) Value
July 31,
2025 (1)
| Omai Gold Mines
Corp.(2)
|OMG.v
| Precious
Metals
|Public Equity
|$456,720
|$1,376,650
|$1,927,310
| Black Sheep Ventures
Inc.
|Private
| Real
Estate
| Private Equity &
Convertible Debenture
|$1,265,936
|$1,265,936
|$1,265,936
| Arizona Sonoran
Copper Co.
|ASCU
| Base
Metals
|Public Equity
|$255,780
|$426,760
|$421,800
|Bravo Mining Corp.
|BRVO.v
| Precious
Metals
|Public Equity
|$169,100
|$348,440
|$380,000
|Sailfish Royalty Corp.
|FISH.v
|Royalty
|Public Equity
|$166,888
|$281,354
|$319,114
|Aurion Resources Ltd
|AU.v
| Precious
Metals
|Public Equity
|$222,075
|$271,220
|$301,780
|Public Equity Liquid Investments and Working Capital (3)
|$1,417,143
|$1,684,442
|$1,728,893
|Public Equity Fundamental Investments Incl. Warrants (4)
|$1,655,503
|$2,094,727
|$1,552,325
|Other Private Equity, Loans, & Convertible Debenture Investments
|$809,979
|$851,268
|$926,874
|Total
|$6,419,124
|$8,600,797 (5)
|$8,824,032 (5)
1. For publicly listed investments traded on recognized exchanges, valuation is based on closing prices. For private equity investments, valuation is per the most recent financial statements. For Convertible Debentures, valuation is per the most recent financial statements, adjusted for interest accruals and convertibility value.
2. Derek Macpherson, Executive Chairman of Olive Resource Capital is a Director of this issuer.
3. Olive defines Liquid Investments as investments whose position can be liquidated in less than one day's average trading volume for that security. This measure also includes cash and cash equivalents, but does not adjust for working capital.
4. Out of the Money Warrants are valued using Black Scholes with 35% volatility, 3% interest rate. In the Money Warrants are valued at their intrinsic value.
5. The increase in value from December 31, 2024 to June 30, 2025 and July 31, 2025 is primarily as a result of stock price appreciation of the investments.
As of the date of this release Olive Resource Capital Inc. has 106,144,709 common shares outstanding.
Q2 2025 Financial Results Summary
Operational Summary
The Company's net income totaled $928,942 for the three months ended June 30, 2025, with basic and diluted income per share of $0.01 This compares with a net gain of $100,435 with basic and diluted income per share of $0.00 for the three months ended June 30, 2024.
The increase in income year on year is primarily the result of the Company's increase in unrealized gain on investments. The unrealized gain for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was $968,523.
Estimation of Net Asset Value per Share
Net asset value per share ("NAV") is a non-IFRS financial measure. NAV is calculated as the value of total assets less the value of total liabilities divided by the total number of common shares outstanding as at a specific date. The term NAV does not have any standardized meaning according to IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. There is no comparable IFRS financial measure presented in the Company's consolidated financial statements and thus no applicable quantitative reconciliation for such non-IFRS financial measure. The Company believes that the measure provides information useful to its shareholders in understanding the Company's performance and may assist in the evaluation of the Company's business relative to that of its peers. This data is furnished to provide additional information and does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. Accordingly, it should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS and is not necessarily indicative of other metrics presented in accordance with IFRS. The existing NAV of the Company is not necessarily predictive of the Company's future performance or the NAV of the Company as at any future date.
| Period
Ended
| Total
Assets
| Total
Liabilities
| Net
Assets
| Shares
Outstanding
| NAV
per Share
|Jun 30, 2025
|$8,625,582
|$202,259
|$8,423,323
|106,144,709
|$0.079
|Mar 31, 2025
|$7,547,141
|$55,796
|$7,491,345
|106,144,709
|$0.070
|Dec 31, 2024
|$6,452,049
|$70,207
|$6,381,842
|109,174,709
|$0.059
|Sep 30, 2024
|$6,960,407
|$150,393
|$6,810,014
|109,174,709
|$0.062
|Jun 30, 2024
|$6,817,822
|$198,932
|$6,618,890
|109,174,709
|$0.061
|Mar 31, 2024
|$6,793,179
|$213,458
|$6,579,721
|109,174,709
|$0.060
|Dec 31, 2023
|$7,128,257
|$158,320
|$6,969,937
|109,174,709
|$0.064
|Sep 30, 2023
|$7,487,385
|$172,925
|$7,314,460
|111,768,709
|$0.065
|Jun 30, 2023
|$7,515,703
|$209,469
|$7,306,234
|111,768,709
|$0.065
|Mar 31, 2023
|$7,376,244
|$202,588
|$7,173,656
|111,768,709
|$0.064
|Dec 31, 2022
|$6,727,183
|$420,484
|$6,309,699
|110,768,709
|$0.057
About Olive Resource Capital Inc.:
Olive is a resource-focused merchant bank and investment company with a portfolio of publicly listed and private securities. The Company's assets consist primarily of investments in natural resource companies in all stages of development.
Legal Disclaimer:
