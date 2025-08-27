Elutia To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences
Cantor Global Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside Chat and 1x1 Meetings
Fireside Chat Date and Time: Thursday, September 4, 2025, 9:45 a.m. ET
Webcast Link: Click Here
H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference
Format: Presentation and 1x1 Meetings
Presentation Date and Time: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 9:30 a.m. ET
Webcast Link: Click Here
Lake Street Capital Markets 9th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference
Format: 1x1 Meetings
Date: Thursday, September 11, 2025
Institutional investors interested in scheduling a meeting may contact their Cantor, H.C. Wainwright, or Lake Street representative or email ... .
About Elutia
Elutia develops and commercializes drug-eluting biomatrix products to improve compatibility between medical devices and the patients who need them. With a growing population in need of implantable technologies, Elutia's mission is humanizing medicine so patients can thrive without compromise. For more information, visit .
Investors:
Matt Steinberg
FINN Partners
...
