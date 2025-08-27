Elutia To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elutia Inc. (Nasdaq: ELUT) (“Elutia”), a pioneer in drug-eluting biomatrix technologies, today announced that Dr. Randy Mills, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Matt Ferguson, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in New York:

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside Chat and 1x1 Meetings

Fireside Chat Date and Time: Thursday, September 4, 2025, 9:45 a.m. ET

H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

Format: Presentation and 1x1 Meetings

Presentation Date and Time: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 9:30 a.m. ET

Lake Street Capital Markets 9th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference

Format: 1x1 Meetings

Date: Thursday, September 11, 2025

About Elutia

Elutia develops and commercializes drug-eluting biomatrix products to improve compatibility between medical devices and the patients who need them. With a growing population in need of implantable technologies, Elutia's mission is humanizing medicine so patients can thrive without compromise. For more information, visit .

