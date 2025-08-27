Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2025 Results

The overview, commentary, and results provided herein relate to our continuing operations, which consists of our MasterCraft and Pontoon segments.

Fourth Quarter Overview:



Net sales for the fourth quarter were $79.5 million, up $25.2 million, or 46.4%, from the comparable prior-year period

Income from continuing operations was $5.5 million, or $0.33 per diluted share

Adjusted Net Income, a non-GAAP measure, was $6.6 million, or $0.40 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $9.5 million, up $8.0 million from the comparable prior-year period Share repurchases of $4.5 million during the quarter



Full Year Overview:



Net sales were $284.2 million, down $38.1 million, or 11.8%, from the prior-year

Planned decrease in production contributed to approximately 30% lower dealer inventory levels compared to the prior-year

Income from continuing operations was $10.7 million, or $0.65 per diluted share

Adjusted Net Income, a non-GAAP measure, was $15.1 million, or $0.92 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $24.4 million, down $15.8 million from the prior-year

Net cash provided by operating activities was $38.2 million Generated $29.0 million of Free Cash Flow and ended the year with cash and investments of $79.4 million, with $100 million of availability on the revolving credit facility and no outstanding debt



Brad Nelson, Chief Executive Officer, commented,“MasterCraft executed well in fiscal 2025, successfully navigating a challenging economic and industry backdrop. In the face of low cycle volumes, we further strengthened dealer health, advanced our new product initiatives, and generated significant free cash flow. This enabled us to return nearly $10 million of capital to shareholders, underscoring our disciplined and value-enhancing approach to capital allocation.”

Nelson continued,“Our strong financial foundation provides us with the flexibility to pursue our core strategic initiatives including investments in innovation and dealer health. As we manage through a dynamic environment, our leading brand portfolio and cash flow generation position us well to invest for the future and maintain the flexibility to return capital to shareholders.”

Fourth Quarter Results

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. reported consolidated net sales of $79.5 million, up $25.2 million from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. The increase in net sales was primarily due to favorable model mix related to new product introductions, increased unit volumes, decreased dealer incentives, and favorable option sales.

Gross margin percentage increased 740 basis points during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to the prior-year period. Higher margins were primarily the result of increased net sales, as discussed above.

Operating expenses increased $3.3 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to the prior-year period due to increased variable compensation costs, increased sales and marketing costs, and increased administrative costs.

Income from continuing operations was $5.5 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to $0.3 million in the prior-year period. Diluted income from continuing operations per share was $0.33, compared to $0.02 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.

Adjusted Net income was $6.6 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, or $0.40 per diluted share, compared to $0.6 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, in the prior-year period.

Adjusted EBITDA was $9.5 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to $1.6 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 12.0% for the fourth quarter, up from 2.9% for the prior-year period.

Fiscal 2025 Results

For fiscal 2025, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. reported consolidated net sales of $284.2 million, down $38.1 million from fiscal 2024. The decrease in net sales was primarily due to planned lower unit volumes to align dealer inventories with retail demand and changes in price, partially offset by favorable model mix related to new product introductions, favorable option sales, and decreased dealer incentives.

Gross margin percentage declined 220 basis points during fiscal 2025, compared to the prior-year. Lower margins were the result of lower cost absorption due to the decreased production volume, material and overhead inflation, and changes in sales price.

Operating expenses increased $1.5 million for fiscal 2025, compared to the prior-year due to increased variable compensation costs.

Income from continuing operations was $10.7 million for fiscal 2025, compared to $23.2 million in the prior-year. Diluted income from continuing operations per share was $0.65, compared to $1.36 for fiscal 2024.

Adjusted Net income was $15.1 million for fiscal 2025, or $0.92 per diluted share, compared to $28.9 million, or $1.69 per diluted share, in the prior-year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $24.4 million for fiscal 2025, compared to $40.2 million in the prior-year. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 8.6% for fiscal 2025, down from 12.5% for the prior-year.

See“Non-GAAP Measures” below for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income per share, and Free Cash Flow, which we refer to collectively as the“Non-GAAP Measures”, to the most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP.

Outlook

Concluded Nelson,“Our ongoing destocking progress, product innovation, and expanded distribution network position us well for fiscal 2026 and beyond. We have detailed plans in place for a range of potential retail demand scenarios and will continue to apply the cost discipline and tight working capital management that served us well in 2025. Based on our operating model and execution, we expect to generate positive free cash flow again in fiscal 2026. Regardless of the cycle, our focus will remain on maintaining a healthy dealer network, sustained innovation, and leveraging our competitive advantages to capitalize on the next market upswing.”

The Company's outlook is as follows:



For full year fiscal 2026, we expect consolidated net sales to be between $295 million and $310 million, with Adjusted EBITDA between $29 million and $34 million, and Adjusted Earnings per share between $1.15 and $1.40. We expect capital expenditures to be approximately $9 million for the year. For fiscal first quarter 2026, consolidated net sales are expected to be approximately $67 million, with Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $4 million, and Adjusted Earnings per share of $0.16.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Results of Operations for the Three and Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2025