Pineapple Express Cannabis Company, Nka PINYA XP Corporate Update

- PNXP Board MemebersATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Pineapple Express Cannabis Company n/k/a Pinya XP (OTCID: PNXP ), developers of the Groovy 2.0 Centralized Hyperledger blockchain authentication platform, today announced a corporate update highlighting significant progress in its mission to revolutionize cannabis product authentication and safety through blockchain technology. The update addresses the Company's upcoming Q2 2025 SEC filing, expansion of its beta testing program, and the successful integration of the GROOVY Rewards ecosystem with the PNXP meme token on the Solana blockchain.:Executive SummaryPINYA XP (formerly Pineapple Express Cannabis Company) continues its transformative journey as a leader in blockchain-based cannabis authentication technology. Following our strategic acquisition of GROOVY Company, Inc. on March 5, 2025, we are pleased to report significant progress in our mission to revolutionize the cannabis industry through our innovative GROOVY PaaS 4IR Ecosystem.Year-End 2025 Audited FinancialsWe have successfully filed our audited financial statements with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, demonstrating improved financial performance and operational efficiency:- Revenue: $16,168 for fiscal year ended January 31, 2025- Net Loss Reduction: $31,153 (48% improvement from $59,497 in FY2024)- Operating Efficiency: General and administrative expenses reduced to $18,821 (down from $59,497)- Strategic Positioning: Successfully completed transition from traditional cannabis operations to blockchain authentication technologyQ1 2025 ResultsFirst quarter results reflect our accelerating momentum:- Completed transformative share exchange agreement with GROOVY PaaS- Established leadership position in cannabis industry market intelligence- Integration of AI-powered analytics and Hyperledger Fabric blockchain infrastructureQ2 2025 ResultsThe company is currently finishing it's Q2 financials to upload them via EDGAR by the end of this month.Complete SEC filings available atBeta Testing Program Launch:- Comprehensive Industry Partnership- Our beta testing program has officially launched with four key cannabis industry partners, marking a pivotal moment in our platform development. The program validates our technology across diverse market segments:Beta Testing Components:- QR-NFT Authentication Tags: Real-world deployment of blockchain-verified product authentication- Genetic Library System (Geno-NFT): Testing strain registration and automated royalty management- Supply Chain Integration: End-to-end traceability from seed to sale- Consumer Engagement Platform: Mobile-first Progressive Web Application (PWA)Key Features Being Tested:- Built-in camera barcode/UPC scanning functionality- Real-time blockchain product verification- Fraud prevention mechanisms (one scan per user per product)- Comprehensive product information display (THC/CBD content, lab results, genetics)- Automated reward distribution systemGROOVY Rewards Program - Consumer Registration & BenefitsWe are excited to announce our GROOVY Rewards Program, offering "420,000 Groovy Rewards Tokens " to early adopters joining our ecosystem. This innovative program bridges the gap between product authentication and consumer rewards.How Consumers Can Register:1. Visit - Our dedicated consumer portal2. Complete Registration Process:- Email/phone verification- Age verification (21+ in legal jurisdictions)- KYC verification with government ID upload- Optional biometric authentication setup3. Start Earning GROOVY Rewards:- Product Authentication: Scan UPC codes to verify cannabis products- Educational Modules: Complete learning modules about cannabis safety- Community Engagement: Participate in platform activities- QR Prize Codes: Discover surprise bonuses inside product packaging- Referral Program: Invite friends to join the ecosystemOur PNXP meme token, officially launched on International Pineapple Day (June 27, 2025), provides genuine utility through seamless integration with the GROOVY ecosystem.Technology InfrastructureGROOVY Platform Capabilities:- Unalterable Verification: Centralized Hyperledger Fabric blockchain- QR-NFT Authentication: Immutable seed-to-sale records- AI-Powered Analytics: Comprehensive business intelligence- IP Protection: Automatic royalty distribution for genetic libraries- Consumer Safety: Prevention of counterfeit productsQ3 2025 Priorities:- Launch consumer-facing Progressive Web Application- Expand beta testing to 100+ cannabis companies- International market exploration (Canada, Europe)- Enhanced AI/ML systems deployment- Industry consortium formationLong-Term Vision:"Authenticate, before you Medicate" isn't just our catchphrase-it's our mission. We're building the foundational infrastructure for a safer, more transparent cannabis industry where consumers can trust what they're consuming, growers can protect their intellectual property, and businesses can operate with unprecedented efficiency.For Investors:PINYA XP (USOTC: $PNXP) represents a unique opportunity to participate in the convergence of cannabis and blockchain technology. Our complete SEC filings are available at .CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSThis document may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and projections about future events or financial performance and are not guarantees of future results. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Statements containing words like "believe," "anticipate," "endeavor," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," or similar expressions identify these forward-looking statements. Specifically, statements regarding future growth, market adoption of Groovy's platform, regulatory developments, technological advancements, and financial performance in the cannabis and cryptocurrency industries are subject to these risks and uncertainties.TOKEN DISCLAIMERSGroovy Rewards Tokens serve exclusively as utility tokens for entertainment and engagement within the Groovy ecosystem, functioning similarly to virtual trading cards with no securities characteristics, ownership rights, or profit-sharing entitlements. PINYA Meme Tokens operate under evolving regulatory frameworks. While the Company believes these tokens do not constitute securities under current law, regulatory interpretations remain subject to change. Token values may experience extreme volatility or decline to zero. Both token types carry significant risks including potential complete loss of utility or value, lack of asset backing, and regulatory uncertainty. Users must acknowledge these are non-investment digital collectibles with no expectation of profit from company efforts

