Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
U.S. Tariffs Force Pause in Japanese Corporate Profits Growth

U.S. Tariffs Force Pause in Japanese Corporate Profits Growth


2025-08-27 07:26:58
(MENAFN) The Japanese government announced on Wednesday that the upward momentum in corporate profits is "pausing" as higher U.S. tariffs on automakers and manufacturers weigh on earnings.

In its August monthly report, the Cabinet Office cited, "The effects caused from the U.S. trade policies and so on are seen in some areas," prompting a downgrade in its corporate earnings outlook—the first in eight months.

Just last month, the Cabinet Office had noted profits were on the rise but warned, "attention should be given to the effects of trade issues."

Despite this, the report reaffirmed its overall assessment that the domestic economy continues "recovering at a moderate pace," buoyed by robust business investment, especially in digitalization efforts among non-manufacturing sectors.

Exports remained "almost flat," leading the Cabinet Office to keep its evaluation unchanged from July.

On private consumption, a crucial driver representing over half of Japan’s economy, the report sustained its previous outlook while acknowledging that "the improvement in consumer sentiment is slow."

MENAFN27082025000045017169ID1109982963

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search