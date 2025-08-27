403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
U.S. Senator Stresses Disarmament of Hezbollah
(MENAFN) During a press briefing in Beirut, US Senator Lindsey Graham emphasized that Lebanon’s trajectory—both politically and economically—depends heavily on neutralizing armed non-state actors, particularly Hezbollah.
Graham, who arrived in the Lebanese capital as part of a congressional group and met with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, underlined that Lebanon's regional and global status hinges on decisive steps toward disarmament.
The senator made clear that Lebanon is at a critical juncture, noting, “This country is going backward, not forward, if you don’t disarm the Palestinians and Hezbollah and make the Lebanese army the central repository of arms.”
He stressed that the centralization of military power under the national army is essential to unlocking foreign assistance and ensuring internal stability.
Graham indicated that eliminating weapons held by groups outside state authority could encourage stronger collaboration with both Arab nations and Western allies.
He floated the concept of a potential defense pact between the United States and Lebanon, describing it as a groundbreaking shift in bilateral relations.
“The idea that America may one day have a defense agreement with Lebanon changes Lebanon, unlike any single thing I could think of. I want to defend religious diversity, and those who want to destroy it should understand their days are numbered,” Graham said, suggesting that such an agreement could redefine Lebanon’s strategic landscape.
Although he emphasized that the Lebanese public must ultimately decide their own course, the senator made it clear that Israel’s stance toward Lebanon would remain unchanged unless significant actions are taken.
“Israel is never going to look at Lebanon differently until you do something different,” he warned, identifying Hezbollah as a threat to Lebanon’s independence and broader regional ambitions.
Graham, who arrived in the Lebanese capital as part of a congressional group and met with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, underlined that Lebanon's regional and global status hinges on decisive steps toward disarmament.
The senator made clear that Lebanon is at a critical juncture, noting, “This country is going backward, not forward, if you don’t disarm the Palestinians and Hezbollah and make the Lebanese army the central repository of arms.”
He stressed that the centralization of military power under the national army is essential to unlocking foreign assistance and ensuring internal stability.
Graham indicated that eliminating weapons held by groups outside state authority could encourage stronger collaboration with both Arab nations and Western allies.
He floated the concept of a potential defense pact between the United States and Lebanon, describing it as a groundbreaking shift in bilateral relations.
“The idea that America may one day have a defense agreement with Lebanon changes Lebanon, unlike any single thing I could think of. I want to defend religious diversity, and those who want to destroy it should understand their days are numbered,” Graham said, suggesting that such an agreement could redefine Lebanon’s strategic landscape.
Although he emphasized that the Lebanese public must ultimately decide their own course, the senator made it clear that Israel’s stance toward Lebanon would remain unchanged unless significant actions are taken.
“Israel is never going to look at Lebanon differently until you do something different,” he warned, identifying Hezbollah as a threat to Lebanon’s independence and broader regional ambitions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment