Ocular Therapeutixtm To Participate In September Investor And Scientific Conferences
Upcoming Investor Conferences
Morgan Stanley 23 rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference :
Fireside Chat Date/Time: Monday, September 8, 2025
Fireside Chat Time: 2:35 – 3:10 PM ET
Presenter: Pravin U. Dugel, MD, Executive Chairman, President and CEO
Location: New York, NY
Baird 2025 Global Healthcare Conference :
Fireside Chat Date/Time: Tuesday, September 9, 2025
Fireside Chat Time: 12:50 – 1:20 PM ET
Presenter: Pravin U. Dugel, MD, Executive Chairman, President and CEO
Location: New York, NY
A live webcast of the fireside chats can be accessed by visiting the Ocular Therapeutix website on the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations page. A replay of the webcasts will be archived for at least 30 days following the presentation.
Upcoming Scientific Conferences
EURETINA Innovation Spotlight (EIS): September 3, 2025
Paris, France
- Company Presentation: Ocular Therapeutix: Redefining the Retina Experience
Session: VEGF Related and Other Retinal Indications
Presentation Date/Time: Wednesday, September 3, 2025, 4:00 – 4:05 PM CET
Presenter: Peter K. Kaiser, MD, Chief Development Officer
Ophthalmology Futures Forums (OFF) Retina Forum 2025 : September 3, 2025
Paris, France
- Panel Title: Is Diabetic Retinopathy the Overlooked Elephant in the Room?
Session: Panel 1
Panel Date/Time: Wednesday, September 3, 2025, 10:00 – 10:30 AM CET
Presenter: Arthur A. Ciociola, Global Head of Quality
- Panel Title: The Future of Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors & Other Adjunctive Agents for AMD: Exits or Bust?
Session: Panel 4
Panel Date/Time: Wednesday, September 3, 2025, 11:50 – 12:20 PM CET
Presenter: Peter K. Kaiser, MD, Chief Development Officer
- Company Presentation: Ocular Therapeutix: Redefining the Retina Experience
Session: Company Presentations 1
Session Date/Time: Wednesday, September 3, 2025, 1:50 – 3:20 PM CET
Presenter: Peter K. Kaiser, MD, Chief Development Officer
25 th EURETINA Congress: September 4-7, 2025
Paris, France
- Symposium Title: Advancing Retinal Disease Treatment: Exploring OTX-TKI's Potential to Extend Treatment Durability
Session: Satellite Symposium
Session Date/Time: Saturday, September 6, 2025, 10:15 – 11:15 AM CET
Faculty: Patricio G. Schlottmann, MD; Anat Loewenstein, MD; Paolo Lanzetta, MD; Sobha Sivaprasad, MBBS
- ePoster Title: Macular Fluid Volumetric Outcomes Following a Single Axitinib Intravitreal Hydrogel (OTX-TKI) from the HELIOS Clinical Trial for Diabetic Retinopathy
Session Date/Time: ePoster available for viewing throughout duration of the Congress
Presenter: Margaret A. Chang, MD, MS
The Retina Society 58 th Annual Scientific Meeting: September 10-13, 2025
Chicago, IL
- Presentation Title: Longitudinal quantitative ultra-widefield retinal leakage assessment and macular volumetric fluid outcomes following a single axitinib hydrogel (OTX-TKI) in the HELIOS trial for non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy
Session: Diabetes I
Presentation Date/Time: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 4:35 – 4:40 PM CET
Presenter: Justis P. Ehlers, MD
Exact medical conference presentation times may be subject to change.
About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is an integrated biopharmaceutical company committed to redefining the retina experience. AXPAXLITM (also known as OTX-TKI), Ocular's investigational product candidate for retinal disease, is an axitinib intravitreal hydrogel based on its ELUTYXTM proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. AXPAXLI is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).
Ocular's pipeline also leverages the ELUTYX technology in its commercial product DEXTENZA®, an FDA-approved corticosteroid for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery in adults and pediatric patients and ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis in adults and pediatric patients aged two years or older, and in its investigational product candidate OTX-TIC, which is a travoprost intracameral hydrogel that is currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.
Explore the Company's new corporate branding and follow the Company on its website, LinkedIn, or X.
DEXTENZA® is a registered trademark of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. The Ocular Therapeutix logo, AXPAXLITM, ELUTYXTM, and Ocular TherapeutixTM are trademarks of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.
Investors & Media
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.
Bill Slattery
Vice President, Investor Relations
