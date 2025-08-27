Keep Our Roads, Waterways And Trails Safe This Labour Day Long Weekend: Drive Sober

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OAKVILLE, Ontario, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Canadians look forward to a well-earned break over the Labour Day weekend, MADD Canada is urging everyone to keep safety top of mind and make sober and responsible choices before getting behind the wheel.

Although progress has been made, impaired driving remains a serious public safety issue, killing hundreds and injuring thousands more every year. Long weekends often bring increased risk on our roads. Crashes caused by alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs are entirely preventable-yet they continue to devastate families and communities across the country.

“Labour Day marks the unofficial end of summer-a time when people are soaking up the last days of the season,” said Tanya Hansen Pratt, National President of MADD Canada, whose mother, Beryl, was killed by an impaired driver in 1999.“No one expects it to end in tragedy. Protect your life and the lives of others. Please drive sober.”

To help ensure everyone gets home safely this Labour Day long weekend, we all have a role to play:



Always plan ahead;

Never drive a car, a boat, an ATV or any other vehicle while impaired;

Never get into a vehicle being operated by someone who is impaired; If you see a driver you suspect is impaired, pull over and call 911.

Those looking for a sober and reliable ride home at the push of a button can check out Uber, MADD Canada's Official Designated Rideshare APP. Visit for more information.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in close to 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. For more information, visit .

