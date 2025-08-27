Heliostar Drills 30.2M Grading 6.29G/T Gold In First Resource Conversion Holes At Ana Paula
|Hole ID
| From
(metres)
| To
(metres)
| Interval
(metres)
| Au
(g/t)
| Topcut
Au (to
64 g/t)
| Hole
Purpose
|AP-24-322
|21.8
|43.0
|21.2
|3.77
|
|Geotechnical Hole
|and
|113.5
|134.45
|20.95
|6.67
|
|
|and
|153.5
|168.25
|14.75
|13.6
|11.6
|
|including
|164.4
|168.25
|3.85
|45.1
|37.2
|
|and
|245.2
|255.75
|10.55
|2.14
|
|
|AP-24-323
|195.5
|199.5
|4.0
|7.81
|
|Resource Hole
|and
|224.5
|235.5
|11.0
|2.26
|
|
|and
|344.5
|356.7
|12.2
|8.72
|
|
|including
|353.0
|356.7
|3.7
|24.4
|
|
|AP-25-324
|52.0
|65.2
|13.2
|2.73
|
|Geotechnical Hole
|including
|64.15
|65.2
|1.05
|18.4
|
|
|AP-25-325
|81.4
|94.5
|13.1
|2.10
|
|Resource Hole
|and
|195.8
|261.0
|65.2
|3.81
|
|
|including
|195.8
|226.0
|30.2
|6.29
|
|
|and
|277.5
|282.0
|4.5
|12.6
|
|
|and
|295
|301.0
|6.0
|2.25
|
|
|and
|369.6
|371.9
|2.3
|6.43
|
|
Table 1: Significant Drill Intersections
Drilling Coordinates Table
|Hole ID
| Easting
(WGS84 Zone 14N)
| Northing
(WGS84 Zone 14N)
| Elevation
(metres)
| Azimuth
(°)
| Inclination
(°)
| Length
(metres)
|AP-25-322
|410,129
|1,998,045
|924.3
|180
|-55
|269.4
|AP-25-323
|410,055
|1,998,154
|954.2
|180
|-55
|431.0
|AP-25-324
|410,205
|1,998,017
|932.4
|180
|-50
|59.4
|AP-25-325
|410,080
|1,998,140
|950.2
|180
|-55
|392.0
Table 2: Drill Hole Details
Quality Assurance / Quality Control
Drill core is PQ size, and the core is cut in half, with half sent for analysis. Core samples were shipped to ALS Limited in Zacatecas, Zacatecas, Mexico, for sample preparation and for analysis at the ALS laboratory in North Vancouver. The Zacatecas and North Vancouver ALS facilities are ISO/IEC 17025 certified. Gold was assayed by 30-gram fire assay with atomic absorption spectroscopy finish, and overlimits were analyzed by 30-gram fire assay with gravimetric finish.
Control samples comprising certified reference and blank samples were systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company's quality assurance / quality control protocol.
True widths are not reported as mineralization at Ana Paula occurs as disseminations or vein stockworks with variable controls, including rock porosity, lithology and fault networks.
Statement of Qualified Person
Stewart Harris, P.Geo., a Qualified Person, as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release and has approved the disclosure herein. Mr Harris is employed as Exploration Manager of the Company.
About Heliostar Metals Ltd.
Heliostar is a gold mining company with production from operating mines in Mexico. This includes the La Colorada Mine in Sonora and the San Agustin Mine in Durango. The Company also has a strong portfolio of development projects in Mexico and the USA. These include the Ana Paula project in Guerrero, the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, the San Antonio project in Baja Sur and the Unga project in Alaska, USA.
FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
| Charles Funk
President and Chief Executive Officer
Heliostar Metals Limited
Email: ...
Phone: +1 844-753-0045
| Rob Grey
Investor Relations Manager
Heliostar Metals Limited
Email: ...
Phone: +1 844-753-0045
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release includes certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "plan", "forecast", "may", "would", "could", "schedule" and similar words or expressions, identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information relate to, among other things, show the full extent of the deposit, upgrade and expand the resource base, growing our annual production profile in the near term and bringing additional production online.
Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information relating to the terms and completion of the Facility, any future mineral production, liquidity, and future exploration plans are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the receipt of necessary approvals, price of metals; no escalation in the severity of public health crises or ongoing military conflicts; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; and the Company's ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.
These statements reflect the Company's respective current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of other assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: precious metals price volatility; risks associated with the conduct of the Company's mining activities in foreign jurisdictions; regulatory, consent or permitting delays; risks relating to reliance on the Company's management team and outside contractors; risks regarding exploration and mining activities; the Company's inability to obtain insurance to cover all risks, on a commercially reasonable basis or at all; currency fluctuations; risks regarding the failure to generate sufficient cash flow from operations; risks relating to project financing and equity issuances; risks and unknowns inherent in all mining projects, including the inaccuracy of reserves and resources, metallurgical recoveries and capital and operating costs of such projects; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties; laws and regulations governing the environment, health and safety; the ability of the communities in which the Company operates to manage and cope with the implications of public health crises; the economic and financial implications of public health crises, ongoing military conflicts and general economic factors to the Company; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities; employee relations, labour unrest or unavailability; the Company's interactions with surrounding communities; the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquired assets; the speculative nature of exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities or grades of reserves; stock market volatility; conflicts of interest among certain directors and officers; lack of liquidity for shareholders of the Company; litigation risk; and the factors identified under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's public disclosure documents. Readers are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
SOURCE: Heliostar Metals Ltd.
