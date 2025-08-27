Liberty Gold Confirms Gold Recovery Opportunity In The Legacy Heap At The Black Pine Oxide Gold Project, Idaho

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Unlocks Potential for Resource and Reserve Expansion VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Gold Corp. (TSX: LGD; OTCQX: LGDTF) (“Liberty Gold” or the“Company”) is pleased to report the results of the recently completed sonic drilling program on the legacy heap leach pad (“L-HLP”) at its flagship Black Pine Oxide Gold Project (“Black Pine”) in southeastern Idaho. Drill hole assays confirm the presence of residual, cyanide-soluble gold in the legacy heap, consistent with internal expectations. This highlights a dual opportunity to recover additional gold ounces, while re-purposing the legacy material for use in the construction of the new heap leach pad (“N-HLP”) at Black Pine. The relocation of the legacy heap would also improve the Rangefront open pit design, which for the Preliminary Feasibility Study (“PFS”) included a 50-meter (“m”) setback from the toe of the L-HLP. Removing this setback limit may provide mining access to an estimated ~250,000 ounces of oxide gold mineralization currently defined as resource, on the northern margin of the Rangefront deposit. Furthermore, relocation of the L-HLP would generate an important near-pit exploration opportunity, where historic drilling results suggest oxide gold mineralization continues beneath the legacy heap. A resource estimate for the L-HLP is underway and samples are being prepared for metallurgical testing as part of the feasibility program. See for a dynamic 3D view of sonic drill results and implications for significant value unlock. Highlights :

The 24-hole, 1,400 m sonic drilling program was completed across the ~31 million tonne legacy heap.

Assay results indicate residual gold grades supportive of potential economic reprocessing, with individual samples ranging 0.06 to 1.18 grams per tonne (“g/t”) gold (“Au”) with the highest grades occurring near the surface.

Potential for reducing construction capital by reuse of the legacy heap material, located close to the site of the N-HLP, as over-liner. The relocation of this material provides an important opportunity for near-pit Resource and Reserve growth at the Rangefront deposit. Jon Gilligan, President and CEO , stated:“The results confirm the opportunity to turn a legacy mining feature into a strategic win for Liberty Gold and the Black Pine Project. Whilst the gold grades are naturally low due to previous processing, it appears there is sufficient recoverable gold to cover the costs of rehandling and reprocessing, which makes this a strong value proposition as we move the heap to unlock the resource and reserve potential below. Whether through incremental gold recovery, reduction in initial capital costs, expansion of our Resource potential, or the continuation of our cooperative agency relationships, this work exemplifies our commitment to responsible development and value creation.” Next Steps Resource Estimation : preliminary work is underway for the L-HLP. Testwork : Metallurgical testing is underway to assess leach-recoverable gold from the L-HLP and access the material's geotechnical suitability to act as an over-liner replacement. Mine Planning : Once the metallurgical test work is completed, and if it confirms expected leach characteristics, the Rangefront open pit optimization will be updated to remove the 50 m setback. Mine plans will be run for the L-HLP itself looking at a variety of mining and processing rates, costs and production. The objective will be to incorporate L-HLP material into overall feasibility production schedule to potentially add additional ounces into the reserves. Permitting: Continuation of discussions with relevant State & Federal agencies regarding both the ongoing L-HLP evaluation and the potential to relocate and incorporate L-HLP material as part of the N-HLP for residual processing, and ultimately reclamation and closure following cessation of mining. Below is a plan map and cross section illustrating the location of the legacy heap in relation to the Black Pine oxide resource and the PFS mine plan, along with a photo of the legacy pad area. Map and Cross Section: Sonic Drilling on the Legacy Heap Leach Pad at Black Pine





Photo 1: Looking west at a sonic drill rig on the Legacy Heap Leach Pad at Black Pine





Table 1: Heap Leach Fire Assay intervals and Cyanide Solubility data

Hole ID (Az, Dip) (degrees) From (m) To (m) Intercept (m) Au (g/t) Hole Length (m) AuCN/AuFA Ratio* LBP1082 (270, -60) 0.9 45.1 44.2 0.19 45.1 58% LBP1083 (0, -90) 0.0 45.7 45.7 0.20 45.7 40% LBP1084 (180, -60) 4.0 64.0 60.0 0.17 64.0 41% LBP1085 (0, -90) 0.0 70.4 70.4 0.23 70.4 54% LBP1086 (0, -90) 0.0 56.1 56.1 0.20 56.1 50% LBP1088 (0, -90) 5.2 40.8 35.7 0.19 40.8 59% LBP1089 (0, -90) 0.0 37.5 37.5 0.20 37.5 53% LBP1090 (0, -90) 0.0 28.0 28.0 0.21 28.0 56% LBP1092 (315, -60) 0.0 40.5 40.5 0.16 40.5 50% LBP1094 (0, -60) 0.0 43.0 43.0 0.12 43.0 33% LBP1095 (0, -90) 0.0 41.8 41.8 0.15 42.1 48% LBP1098 (45, -60) 0.0 54.0 54.0 0.15 53.9 49% LBP1100 (0, 90) 0.0 62.5 62.5 0.20 62.5 51% LBP1103 (90, -60) 0.0 68.9 68.9 0.22 68.9 68% LBP1104 (0, -90) 0.0 55.8 55.8 0.17 55.8 41% LBP1107 (90, -60) 0.0 71.9 71.9 0.20 71.9 39% LBP1109 (180, -60) 0.0 65.8 65.8 0.19 65.8 38% LBP1110 (0, -90) 0.0 53.0 53.0 0.13 53.0 47% LBP1112 (120, -60) 0.0 96.0 96.0 0.24 96.0 59% LBP1115 (0, -90) 0.0 70.1 70.1 0.24 70.1 60% LBP1118 (150, -60) 0.0 87.5 87.5 0.19 89.9 42% LBP1120 (230, -60) 0.0 84.4 84.4 0.19 85.0 42% LBP1123 (15, -60) 0.0 64.9 64.9 0.22 64.9 49% LBP1125 (225, -60) 0.0 54.9 54.9 0.21 64.9 38%

* Note: Cyanide soluble Au (AuCN) assay result divided by fire assay gold (AuFA) assay result indicative to gold amenable to cyanide leach processes.

ABOUT LIBERTY GOLD

Liberty Gold is focused on exploring for and developing open pit oxide deposits in the Great Basin of the United States, home to large-scale gold projects that are ideal for open-pit mining. This region is one of the most prolific gold-producing regions in the world and stretches across Nevada and into Idaho and Utah. The Company is advancing the Black Pine Project in southeastern Idaho, a past-producing, Carlin-style gold system with a large, growing resource and strong economic potential. We know the Great Basin and are driven to discover and advance big gold deposits that can be mined profitably in open-pit scenarios and in an environmentally responsible manner.

For more information, visit libertygold.ca or contact:

Susie Bell, Manager, Investor Relations

Phone: 604-632-4677 or Toll Free 1-877-632-4677

...

Peter Shabestari, P.Geo., Vice-President Exploration, Liberty Gold, is the Company's designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and validated that the information contained in the release is accurate.

QUALITY ASSURANCE – QUALITY CONTROL

Drill composites were calculated using a cut-off of 0.15 g/t Au. Drill intersections are reported as drilled thicknesses. True widths of the mineralized intervals vary between 30% and 100% of the reported lengths due to varying drill hole orientations but are typically in the range of 50% to 90% of true width. Drill samples were assayed by ALS Limited in Reno, Nevada for gold by Fire Assay of a 30 gram (1 assay ton) charge with an AA finish, or if over 5.0 g/t Au were re-assayed and completed with a gravimetric finish. For these samples, the gravimetric data were utilized in calculating gold intersections. For any samples assaying over 0.10 parts per million an additional cyanide leach analysis is done where the sample is treated with a 0.25% NaCN solution and rolled for an hour. An aliquot of the final leach solution is then centrifuged and analyzed by Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy. QA/QC for all drill samples consists of the insertion and continual monitoring of numerous standards and blanks into the sample stream, and the collection of duplicate samples at random intervals within each batch. All holes are also analyzed for a 51 multi-element geochemical suite by ICP-MS. ALS Geochemistry-Reno is ISO 17025:2005 Accredited, with the Elko and Twin Falls prep lab listed on the scope of accreditation.

