Danica McKellar is the New York Times bestselling author of 11 books. Her newest book, "I Love You 100," is a charming picture book that counts off all the reasons a mother loves her son.

PRESS RELEASE: Celebrate Fall with "The All-American Book Club" & Inspiring Women Authors of Faith, Vigilance

- Eden Gordon HillWASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Eden Gordon Media , NewsTalk 105.9 FM, and WMAL's "The All-American Book Club" embrace the vibrant spirit of Autumn, a season of reflection and preparation, by spotlighting women authors who embody determination and purpose. These writers boldly navigate change and transformation, staying anchored in their faith and unswayed by fleeting cultural trends.Guests will include: author and movie star, Danica McKellar; communications expert and former television news anchor, Lynn Smith; homeschooling mom and author, Gabrielle Meyer; and author, Amy Lynn Green."As I celebrate my birthday this month, I am filled with gratitude to share another year with such an influential and inspiring audience. With the changing leaves, sweater weather, pumpkin spice lattes, and a cozy chill in the air, it truly is my favorite season. It feels like a perfect moment for reflection and anticipation," said Eden Gordon Hill.Danica McKellarDanica McKellar is the New York Times bestselling author of 11 books, including "Goodnight Numbers," "Ten Magic Butterflies," and the groundbreaking math books for middle school and high school readers, including "Math Doesn't Suck" and "Kiss My Math." She is a summa cum laude graduate of UCLA with a degree in mathematics and is well known for her acting roles on "The Wonder Years," "The West Wing," and multiple television movies for Hallmark Channel, Lifetime, and now Great American Channel Family. She was also a quarterfinalist on "Dancing with the Stars."She lives with her family in Los Angeles. Discover more about her mission to encourage girls to love math at McKellarMath. Her newest book, "I Love You 100," is a charming picture book that counts off all the reasons a mother loves her son.Danica stars in the upcoming Great American Family harvest-themed movie "Grounded in Love," which premieres on Saturday, September 27 at 9/8c or streaming on Pure Flix. "Engagement Plan" and "Harvest Homecoming" round out the new fall movies debuting in September on Great American Media and Great American Pure Flix .Lynn SmithLynn Smith has coached hundreds of C-suite executives through their biggest communication challenges. After anchoring for NBC News, MSNBC, and CNN Headline News, she founded Lynn Smith Media & Communications, where she helps leaders transform fear into fuel for success. Through the popular parenting podcast StrollerCoaster by Munchkin (the most loved baby lifestyle brand in the world), Lynn bridges the worlds of executive leadership and skills that she wanted to be sure our children learned in the classroom and not the boardroom.Her latest project is the children's book "Just Keep Going," which equips young readers with tools to develop resilience. She lives with her husband, two sons, and dog, Captain, in Georgetown, South Carolina.Gabrielle MeyerGabrielle Meyer lives in central Minnesota on the banks of the Upper Mississippi River with her husband and four children. As an employee of the Minnesota Historical Society, she fell in love with the rich history of her state and enjoys writing fictional stories inspired by real people, places, and events. Her novel "Every Hour until Then" is a thrilling time-crossing romance filled with intrigue and danger, following Kathryn as she uncovers the mystery of Jack the Ripper in 1888 London and navigates the tensions of 1938 World War II Washington, D.C.​"I don't want our current generations to forget about our past," Meyer told Eden Gordon Hill. "I think that the easiest way to take down a nation is to forget the past, and to take away any pride or patriotism that we have in our Founding Fathers. I think they were all human, and they all made mistakes. They also did some incredible, amazing things for our country and for the world."Amy Lynn GreenAmy Lynn Green is a lifelong lover of books, history, and library cards. She worked in publishing for six years before writing her first historical fiction novel. She and her husband live in Minnesota, where she teaches virtual classes on marketing at writers' conferences, engages with book clubs, and regularly encourages established and aspiring authors in their publication journeys. Connect with her on Facebook or Instagram (@amygreenbooks), or sign up for her newsletter at amygreenbooks to get quarterly emails filled with bookish fun.Her latest novel, "The Codebreaker's Daughter," follows mother Lillian, a World War I cipher expert, and daughter Dinah, a World War II OSS propagandist, as they race against the clock to safeguard secrets critical to the D-Day invasion of Normandy."And that's why I love writing about these codebreakers," Green said in her interview with Eden Gordon Hill, "because they did such important work, but it wasn't always dramatic. It wasn't always in the public spotlight. In fact, because what they were working on was so secret, they couldn't even talk about it to each other."Eden Gordon Hill, Eden Gordon Media Founder and host of "All-American Book Club"Eden Gordon Hill's journey is a testament to the unpredictable yet purpose-driven path guided by her faith in God. During her university days, Eden navigated the Halls of Congress. She led communications for elected leadership in the United States House of Representatives and the United States Senate; she spearheaded military and veteran-focused content for the Fox News Channel.She was a political appointee in the first Trump Administration, serving as Senior Advisor of Communications. Her multifaceted career saw her transition between studying in various formats and advancing her public profile through her Strategic Communications studies at Liberty University.After public service on Capitol Hill, she launched her public relations business, Eden Gordon Media. After years of service behind the communications for elected officials, she ran for elected office to advocate for common-sense values.As a veteran spouse, Eden's life took yet another turn, leading her to host a radio show and podcast dedicated to pro-American books, authors, and talent, with a focus on God, Country, and Family.At the intersection of media and patriotism, she is a Radio Show Host on WMAL in our Nation's Capital, where her expertise in strategic communications and public relations shapes every narrative.The content resonates with audiences who value faith, country, and family. Her role involves engaging with an active listener base, featuring interviews with influential voices, and curating content that fosters meaningful discussions on national and family values.Throughout her career journey, Eden attributes her steps and successes to divine guidance, embracing the unexpected turns with gratitude, grace, and a deep sense of purpose.

