Football Transfer Rumours: Donnarumma To Garnacho, Premier League Stars Who Could Still Move Before Deadline

Several high-profile Premier League players could still switch clubs before the transfer window slams shut. From strikers like Alexander Isak and Rasmus Hojlund to goalkeepers, numerous stars face uncertain futures.

The summer transfer window is closing at 7pm on Monday, September 1, and Premier League clubs are racing against time to finalize incomings and outgoings. Plenty of high-profile names remain linked with late moves. Here's a look at the key players whose futures could still change in the coming days.

Alexander Isak (Newcastle United)

The saga of the summer drags on. Liverpool remain keen on the Swedish striker after seeing a £110m bid rejected earlier, and Isak himself is eager for a move. Newcastle's decision will hinge on whether they can secure attacking reinforcements.

Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United)

The young Argentine winger could be on his way out of Old Trafford if the right bid arrives. Reports suggest Chelsea have shown serious interest in signing him before the deadline.

Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace)

Following Eberechi Eze's departure to Arsenal, Palace risk losing another star. Guehi, out of contract next summer, could attract a late bid from Liverpool, who want defensive cover.

Yoane Wissa (Brentford)

One forward Newcastle are eyeing as a possible Isak replacement is Yoane Wissa. The DR Congo international has been admired by the Magpies, but Brentford are reluctant to let him go this late in the window.

Savinho (Manchester City)

Tottenham Hotspur would love to bring in the Brazilian winger, but convincing City to sell at this stage would take a hefty fee.

Jadon Sancho (Manchester United)

After his loan with Chelsea last season, Sancho remains surplus to requirements at United. He's free to leave, though his next destination is still unclear.

Christopher Nkunku (Chelsea)

Another Chelsea forward with an uncertain future. Nkunku could be part of a swap deal with RB Leipzig, involving Xavi Simons heading to Stamford Bridge.

Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea)

Jackson appears set for the exit after being axed from Chelsea's squad to face West Ham. Bayern Munich are among the clubs reportedly in the mix.

Rasmus Hojlund (Manchester United)

Left out of United's early matchday squads by coach Ruben Amorim, the Danish striker is attracting attention from Napoli.

Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG)

Once considered untouchable, Donnarumma has found himself out of favor at PSG. Manchester City have been linked with a move for the Italian goalkeeper.

Harvey Elliott (Liverpool)

The youngster has admitted he wants more minutes, though no deal has been finalized. A move away from Anfield remains possible before the deadline.

Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig, on loan from PSG)

The Dutch star is admired by Chelsea, but his signing depends on the club successfully offloading other players first.

Piero Hincapie (Bayer Leverkusen)

Arsenal are in talks to land the Ecuadorian defender, who could replace Jakub Kiwior if he seals a move to Porto.

Oleksandr Zinchenko (Arsenal)

Arteta is willing to consider offers for the Ukrainian left-back, who has slipped down the pecking order.

Ederson (Manchester City)

Shock whispers have emerged around City's No.1. With James Trafford favored early this season, Ederson has been linked with a potential exit.

Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United)

Despite being highly rated, Mainoo has been left on the bench for United's opening matches. That's fueled speculation he may look for a loan move before the window shuts.

Raheem Sterling (Chelsea)

The England star spent the second half of last season on loan at Arsenal and does not feature in Maresca's plans. Available for transfer.

Ben Chilwell (Chelsea)

Another player out of favor at Stamford Bridge. Chilwell impressed on loan at Palace last season and could return there if a deal is struck.

Manuel Akanji (Manchester City)

The Swiss defender has been the subject of interest from Galatasaray and Crystal Palace.