Ganesh Chaturthi: Ananya Panday, Sharvari Wagh Shares Photos Of Celebration

Ganesh Chaturthi: Ananya Panday, Sharvari Wagh shares photos of Ganesh Chaturthi celebration with their respective families

Ganesh Chaturthi: The Ganesh Puja fervour is out and about in B-town. Celebs share adorable photos with their 'Bappa' at home. Ananya Panday to 'Alpha' actress Sharvari Wagh share adorable photos.

This is the floral arrangement for 'Bappa' at the Panday house. Ananya Panday shares photo with her family around Ganpati Bappa

Chunky Panday, Bhavna Panday poses with Ananya Panday in front of Ganpati Bappa welcoming the Lord to their house.

Ananya Panday shares an adorable photo with her Ganesh Idol.

Sharvari Wagh shares photo with her sister and mothers on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi

Sharvari Wagh shared photo with a small Ganesh Idol adorned with white flowers.