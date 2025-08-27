Ducommun To Participate In B. Riley Consumer & TMT Conference
Institutional investors are welcome to contact B. Riley to arrange one-on-one meetings with management.
About Ducommun Incorporated
Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative products and manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the Company specializes in two core areas - Electronic Systems and Structural Systems - to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit .
Contacts
Suman Mookerji, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
657.335.3665, ...
