New CATCHERS Platform Trades Exclusive Offers for Audience Insights
(MENAFN- AROUND PR) CATCH Tech, a Portugal-based provider of cookieless marketing technologies, has launched CATCHERS, a discount platform, offering exclusive deals from popular marketplaces, delivery services, airlines and software providers in exchange for access to user data. The mechanics allow merchants represented on the platform to deliver offers that match consumer interests while maintaining full privacy in compliance with GDPR.
With hundreds of partner stores from prominent players like Booking, Levi’s or Temu, to local retailers added daily - CATCHERS is positioning itself as a key link in the next-generation digital marketing ecosystem, delivering coupons tailored to users’ real shopping interests.
The platform is powered by CATCH’s proprietary web analytics technology. For accurate audience insights, the system is protected by advanced bot-detection algorithms that analyze over 40 activity parameters, scored on a 100-point scale. Merchants using CATCHERS achieve an average click-to-order conversion rate of over 13%.
The platform also analyzes users’ on-platform activity with AI algorithms and delivers personalized deals via push notifications, browser alerts, and Telegram messages. CATCHERS offers discounts across top categories, from fashion and electronics to home essentials, food delivery, and travel. Users must explicitly consent to data processing to access offers. All data is encrypted and managed in compliance with GDPR, ensuring a privacy-first, secure experience while enabling highly tailored recommendations.
Looking ahead, CATCH plans to introduce gamification through its internal currency - CATCHERS - which users can earn by participating in games and activities and exchange for partner brand gift cards. The platform will also launch a community-driven blog featuring authentic, human-written reviews, product comparisons and user insights - a space built by people, for people, not algorithms.
“We’re expecting CATCHERS to show its full capabilities during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, ensuring every shopper gets relevant deals and every merchant sees results.” said Evgenii Kuznetsov, CEO and Founder of CATCH.
