Military Deployable Infrastructure Global Industry Report 2025 Market To Reach $1.29 Billion By 2 , Driven By Modular Infrastructure, Climate Resilience, AI Integration, And Autonomous Deployment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Military deployable infrastructure market to grow from $0.95B in 2024 to $1.29B in 2029, driven by evolving warfare strategies and increased security concerns. Key trends include energy-efficient solutions, autonomous deployment, and AI integration. Major players: General Dynamics, Rheinmetall, AAR Corp.

Dublin, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Deployable Infrastructure Global Market Report 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The military deployable infrastructure market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $0.95 billion in 2024 to $1.01 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing geopolitical tensions, increasing military modernization, increasing rapid deployment needs, increasing budget allocations, and increasing past conflict experiences.

The military deployable infrastructure market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.29 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to evolving warfare strategies, increasing modular infrastructure demand, increasing climate resilience, increasing rapid deployment capabilities, and increasing joint operations. Major trends in the forecast period include energy-efficient solutions, autonomous deployment, enhanced mobility, integration of AI, and advancements in military infrastructure.

The forecast of 6.3% growth over the next five years reflects a modest reduction of 0.2% from the previous estimate for this market. This reduction is primarily due to the impact of tariffs between the US and other countries. This is likely to directly affect the US through tariffs on rapidly deployable shelter systems from Germany and Sweden, raising costs for expeditionary military bases. The effect will also be felt more widely due to reciprocal tariffs and the negative effect on the global economy and trade due to increased trade tensions and restrictions.

The increasing global security concerns are expected to drive the growth of the military deployable infrastructure market in the coming years. Global security involves measures and strategies aimed at protecting nations, societies, and individuals from threats such as conflicts, terrorism, and environmental challenges. With rising geopolitical tensions, cyber threats, and the development of advanced warfare technologies, global security concerns have reached a critical point, contributing to greater instability and risks worldwide.

Military deployable infrastructure offers rapid and flexible support for troops, enabling effective responses to emerging security threats. For example, in February 2024, the Institute for Economics & Peace, an Australia-based research organization, reported that terrorism-related deaths increased to 8,352 in 2023, marking a 22% rise from the previous year. The lethality of attacks also grew, averaging 2.5 deaths per attack compared to 1.6 in 2022. As a result, the heightened global security concerns are fueling the growth of the military deployable infrastructure market.

Leading companies in the military deployable infrastructure market are focusing on the integration of advanced technologies such as passive radar to enhance covert surveillance, improve threat detection, enable autonomous operations, and strengthen real-time intelligence and defense capabilities.

Passive radar technology is a surveillance system that detects and tracks targets by analyzing signals reflected from existing third-party transmitters, without emitting its own signals. For instance, in August 2023, Hensoldt AG, a Germany-based aerospace company, introduced the Twinvis Military Sheltered, a deployable version of its passive radar system designed for military use. This system is fully integrated into a shelter and can be easily deployed on military vehicles by two personnel. It boosts surveillance capabilities for covert operations and can detect stealth targets. The Twinvis system operates autonomously, utilizing reflected signals from third-party transmitters for target detection.

Military deployable infrastructure consists of modular, transportable structures designed for quick setup to support military operations, such as shelters, command centers, medical units, and storage facilities. These systems are essential for establishing temporary or semi-permanent military bases, disaster relief efforts, and expeditionary missions, ensuring operational readiness in remote or conflict-prone areas.

The primary types of military deployable infrastructure include rapid deployment systems, permanent deployable solutions, and mobile deployment units. Rapid deployment systems are designed for immediate use in urgent situations, enabling quick responses. These systems incorporate advanced technologies such as modular construction, renewable energy solutions, cutting-edge communication systems, and smart logistics. They are applied in a range of scenarios, including combat operations, peacekeeping missions, humanitarian aid, and disaster relief activities.

Note that the outlook for this market is being affected by rapid changes in trade relations and tariffs globally. The report will be updated prior to delivery to reflect the latest status, including revised forecasts and quantified impact analysis. The report's Recommendations and Conclusions sections will be updated to give strategies for entities dealing with the fast-moving international environment.

The sharp increase in U.S. tariffs and resulting trade disputes in spring 2025 are significantly affecting the aerospace and defense sector. Prices for key materials such as titanium, carbon fiber composites, and avionics primarily sourced from international suppliers have surged. Defense contractors, constrained by fixed-price government contracts, are forced to absorb these rising costs. Meanwhile, commercial aerospace companies are encountering resistance from airlines over increased aircraft prices. In addition, customs delays are disrupting already tight production timelines for jets and satellites. In response, the industry is stockpiling essential materials, pursuing import waivers for defense-related goods, and working with allied nations to diversify supply chains.

Scope

Markets Covered:



Deployment Type: Rapid Deployment Systems; Permanent Deployable Solutions; Mobile Deployment Units

Technology Used: Modular Construction Technologies; Renewable Energy Solutions; Advanced Communication Systems; Smart Logistics Technologies Application Area: Combat Operations; Peacekeeping Missions; Humanitarian Assistance; Disaster Relief Operations

Subsegments:



Rapid Deployment Systems: Pre-Fabricated Shelters, Temporary Accommodation Units, Rapid Assembly Medical Facilities, Quick-Deploy Command Centers

Permanent Deployable Solutions: Modular Barracks, Long-Term Medical Facilities, Fixed Command And Control Structures, Logistics And Storage Units Mobile Deployment Units: Mobile Hospitals, Mobile Communication Centers, Mobile Kitchen And Dining Units, Mobile Power And Water Supply Units

Companies Featured



General Dynamics Corporation

Rheinmetall AG

AAR Corp.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.

Marshall Land Systems Ltd.

HDT Global Inc.

C3 Systems S.L.

Losberger De Boer Group

Rubb Military (Rubb Buildings Ltd.)

Alaska Structures LLC

Weatherhaven Global Resources Ltd.

EPE International Pty Ltd

Zodiac Milpro International

HTS Tentiq GmbH

Utilis S.A.S.

Big Top Manufacturing Inc.

Nordic Shelter AS

M. Schall GmbH & Co. KG

FORTS USA LLC

Gillard Shelters Ltd. Inflatable Structures Ltd.

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900