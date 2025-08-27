Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Shilpa Shetty Skips Ganpati Pooja For The First Time, Pens Emotional Note

Ganesh Chaturthi has always been one of the most cherished festivals for actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra. Known for her grand yet eco-friendly Ganpati celebrations over the years, she has often shared glimpses of welcoming Lord Ganesha into her home with her family. However, in 2025, Shilpa shared an emotional note revealing that she could not celebrate the festival as usual. In her heartfelt post, she admitted that her“home feels incomplete” without the beloved Ganpati Bappa.

Shilpa Shetty Skips Ganpati Pooja for the First Time

Taking to social media, Shilpa opened up about missing the festivities that have been a tradition in her household for more than a decade. She wrote about how her family eagerly waits every year to welcome Bappa with devotion, music, and togetherness. But due to unforeseen reasons, she had to skip hosting Ganpati at home this year. The actress shared that while she tried to keep her spirits high, the absence of Bappa's idol left her house feeling“empty and incomplete.”

Her post was accompanied by throwback pictures from previous years Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, where she could be seen performing aarti with her husband Raj Kundra and children Viaan and Samisha. The images highlighted just how deeply rooted the festival is in her family's traditions.

Fans Show Support

Soon after Shilpa's post went viral, fans and well-wishers flooded her comments section with supportive messages. Many praised her for openly sharing her emotions, while others reassured her that devotion lives in the heart and not just in rituals. Some even recalled their own experiences of missing Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and related to her feelings of emptiness.

Several celebrities also reached out to Shilpa, sending her warm wishes and reminding her that faith goes beyond physical presence. The outpouring of love highlighted how deeply her festive spirit resonates with audiences.

A Festival Close to Her Heart

Over the years, Shilpa has become synonymous with eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Bollywood. She has often encouraged her fans to opt for clay idols, minimize pollution, and focus on sustainability. Her devotion, combined with her commitment to celebrating responsibly, has made her Ganpati festivities a highlight for fans who eagerly wait for her social media updates every year.

Even though she couldn't host the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration this year, Shilpa emphasized that she would continue to pray and keep Ganpati Bappa in her heart. She expressed hope that the next year would bring back the joy and grandeur of welcoming Bappa home again.

On the work front, Shilpa continues to juggle films, reality shows, and entrepreneurial ventures, all while being a hands-on mother. But festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi remain her emotional anchor. Her honest confession about missing the celebration this year reflects her deep bond with the tradition and how faith shapes her personal life beyond the glitz of Bollywood.