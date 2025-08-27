403
Moraes Orders Full Surveillance Of Bolsonaro As U.S. Sanctions Intensify Pressure
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On August 26, Brazil's Supreme Court justice Alexandre de Moraes authorized the penal police of the Federal District to keep continuous surveillance on former president Jair Bolsonaro's residence in Brasília.
The order followed a favorable opinion from Brazil's Prosecutor-General's Office and came days before Bolsonaro's trial in case AP 2,668, which accuses him of leading a coup attempt scheduled for September 2.
Bolsonaro has lived under house arrest since August 4 and wears an electronic ankle monitor. The Court had previously prohibited him from visiting embassies or using social media.
Moraes' new decision requires external surveillance but instructs agents to act with discretion, without intruding into the house or disturbing neighbors.
The surveillance originated from a request by federal congressman Lindbergh Farias, later endorsed by prosecutors. Moraes also cited the discovery of a draft asylum request to Argentina saved on Bolsonaro's phone in 2024.
Prosecutors argued that increased surveillance would help ensure compliance with court measures, even though they did not claim an immediate escape risk.
Shortly after, Brazil's Federal Police asked the Court to allow officers inside the residence, saying outside monitoring alone might not prevent flight. Moraes referred that request back to the Prosecutor-General's Office for review.
The timing of the order coincides with new international developments. On July 30, the United States Treasury sanctioned Moraes under the Global Magnitsky program, citing serious rights violations.
U.S. Sanctions Escalate Brazil's Judicial Standoff
The U.S. State Department also revoked visas connected to him, while the White House imposed a 50 percent tariff on certain Brazilian exports, directly linking the measures to Brazilian actions against online speech and pressure on U.S. companies.
These combined steps targeted a sitting Supreme Court justice and introduced new trade costs for Brazil. The result is a striking symmetry: Moraes tightens restrictions on Bolsonaro at home while Washington publicly increases pressure on Moraes abroad.
For Brazil, the case highlights both domestic political struggles and external economic consequences. If internal surveillance advances, Bolsonaro would face the most restrictive oversight yet.
If U.S. sanctions and tariffs harden further, Brazil could see growing trade losses regardless of judicial outcomes. This confrontation is less about legal procedure than about the visible contest of authority.
A former president is placed under permanent watch, while the justice leading the case becomes the target of U.S. sanctions. Together, the measures show how Brazil's judicial conflict now carries economic and geopolitical costs that extend far beyond Brasília.
