Colombia's Drug Routes Turn Soldiers Into Bargaining Chips
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Colombia's Defense Ministry confirmed that 34 soldiers remain kidnapped in the jungle province of Guaviare. They were seized after a military operation killed eleven guerrillas, including dissident commander Willinton“Dúmar” Vanegas Leyva.
Armed men in civilian clothing blocked the soldiers as they left the area, forcing them into captivity. The clashes involved the Central General Staff (EMC), the strongest faction of former FARC rebels that refused the 2016 peace deal.
The EMC finances itself through drug trafficking and illegal mining. Guaviare, with its coca plantations and smuggling routes, provides the group both money and cover.
This method of using civilians to trap troops has become more common. In June, 57 soldiers were detained by villagers in Cauca, also under EMC influence.
They were released after two days, but the message was clear: the state can be cornered even without open battle. The kidnapping follows one of the deadliest weeks this year.
A truck bomb exploded near an air base in Cali, killing at least six and injuring around seventy. Days later, a drone packed with explosives shot down a Black Hawk police helicopter in Antioquia, killing at least twelve officers.
Authorities attributed both attacks to dissident groups. These incidents reveal a larger truth. Colombia's conflict is no longer about ideology or revolution.
It is about control of illegal trade routes worth billions. Whoever dominates coca fields and jungle corridors controls profits, power, and communities.
For ordinary Colombians, this means more fear and fewer opportunities in rural areas. For businesses, it means higher costs, supply chain risks, and weakened investor confidence.
The kidnappings and attacks are not only military problems but also economic ones that ripple far beyond Colombia 's borders.
The government has deployed special forces to recover the soldiers. Yet the EMC and other dissidents continue to use the jungle, drugs, and intimidation to keep their grip.
As long as drug revenues drive the violence, Colombia will remain Latin America's outlier for terrorism-style attacks, with stability and growth constantly undermined by the business of war.
