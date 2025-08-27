Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Former-German Vice Chancellor announces departure from politics

Former-German Vice Chancellor announces departure from politics


2025-08-27 04:43:54
(MENAFN) Former German Vice Chancellor and Economy Minister Robert Habeck, a previous co-leader of the Green Party, has announced his departure from active politics, cautioning that mainstream party dominance in Germany could soon come to an end. Habeck told a newspaper that he plans to relinquish his Bundestag mandate next Monday.

“Politically viable democratic alternatives are lacking… A new approach is needed, and I cannot find that within the system I helped shape over the past 20 years,” he explained.

Habeck’s comments come in the wake of the collapse of Germany’s traffic-light coalition—comprising the Greens, the Social Democratic Party (SPD), and the Free Democratic Party (FDP)—in November 2024, which broke down over disagreements on addressing a multibillion-euro deficit in the 2025 budget. Critics have partially blamed him for the country’s ongoing economic struggles.

The former minister stated that he plans to spend the next year abroad to “distance myself from the overly restrictive corset of Berlin’s political system.” Habeck said he will engage in research, teaching, and learning at institutions in Denmark, Sweden, and the United States.

He emphasized that this move does not represent a complete retreat from politics, promising to continue sharing his views via Instagram videos.

In Germany’s snap elections on February 23, Habeck’s Green Party received about 12% of the vote, while the SPD slightly outperformed them with 16.5%—its worst result since World War II. The FDP barely crossed the 4.7% threshold to enter parliament, and its leader subsequently left politics.

MENAFN27082025000045017281ID1109982266

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search