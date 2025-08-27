Talents Galore At HOPE Qatar's Summer Camp Finale For Differently Abled Students

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The two months long summer camp was concluded recently with a grand finale of cultural display by over 65 students at HOPE Qatar Centre for Persons with Disabilities.

The event was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, and the Ambassador of Indonesia to Qatar amongst parents, well-wishers and volunteers in a show that celebrated ability, joy, and inclusion.

HOPE Qatar's annual summer camp in the months of July and August 2025 welcomed over 65 participants, including differently abled students from HOPE Qatar, and students from other schools and centres in Qatar, supported by over 30 enthusiastic volunteers drawn from various schools and colleges across Qatar and abroad.

The camp witnessed weekly themes, and a host of activities that enhanced the physical, psychological, academic, sensory, and cultural abilities of the participants.

A major highlight of the camp was the close partnership with the parents which ensured their involvement in the child's activities in more ways than one.

The grand finale cultural show featured an exhibition of arts and crafts, cultural performances, parent testimonials, an inspiring alumni feature, talent showcases, interactive games, and a colorful student fashion show that highlighted the confidence and creativity of every child. Prof. Aparna Merugu, Acting Centre Head, welcomed the gathering and highlighted the progress made by the children during the camp.

Ayman Sajid, a former student and now an intern at HOPE Qatar, shared his personal journey of growth. Speaking with pride, he said“HOPE has been my second home since I was very young. It is here that I learned, grew, and found the confidence to face the world.”

His words stood as a living testimony of the long-lasting impact that HOPE Qatar has had on over 400 students from over 19 nationalities who have attended this centre in the last 19 years of its presence in Qatar.

The event was graced by the presence of special guests, Ambassador of Indonesia to Qatar H E Ridwan Hassan and Senior Specialist at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education Amina Mohammed Ahmed.