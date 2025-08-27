MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) TechInnovation 2025 Returns with 3 Days of Game-Changing Innovation

SINGAPORE, Aug 27, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - TechInnovation® 2025 , Singapore's preeminent platform for innovation and business transformation, returns for its 13th edition from 29–31 October 2025 at Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Level 3 Heliconia and Hibiscus Ballroom, Singapore. Organised by IPI Singapore, the three-day event will bring together over 40 expert speakers, more than 100 breakthrough technologies and curated programmes designed to accelerate real-world innovation and cross-border collaboration.



Building on last year's momentum, which brought together more than 100 exhibitors from 8 countries, attracted attendees from 42 markets, and resulted in over 30 projects supported by IPI Singapore after the event, TechInnovation 2025 will once again convene innovators, startups, corporates, and government agencies across Asia to showcase emerging technology solutions and forge strategic partnerships. In 2024, notably, 46 percent of visitors were senior management decision-makers, underscoring the event's position as a high-value marketplace for business and technology leaders.

The event focuses on sectors including smart buildings, urban solutions, engineering, digital health, sustainability, advanced manufacturing and AI, ensuring businesses can find solutions tailored to their growth ambitions while engaging directly with innovation leaders, potential collaborators and funding partners. Anchored on the theme Discover, Connect and Collaborate, TechInnovation 2025 offers exhibitors and visitors a platform to showcase ready-to-market technologies, connect with potential partners across borders, and co-create solutions to address real-world challenges faced by businesses.

Innovation in Action: Interactive Booths

Debuting this year, TechInnovation 2025 will feature experiential technology showcases, giving select exhibitors the chance to showcase their ready-to-market technologies in a hands-on, interactive format. These interactive spaces are designed to spark conversations, encourage engagements and foster meaningful connections across the show floor. For SMEs, the booths offer a unique opportunity to showcase innovations, build credibility and connect directly with potential partners and customers. The launch responds to strong demand for immersive, real-world demonstrations that make technology tangible and memorable.

Call for ExhibitorsTechInnovation 2025 invites technology providers, research institutions, startups and solution developers to participate as exhibitors. Exhibitors will benefit from exposure to thousands of decision-makers and industry leaders, targeted business matching opportunities and media visibility through IPI Singapore's pre-event publicity and digital campaigns.

“TechInnovation brings together enterprises and partners to explore new ideas,” said Michael Goh, Chief Operating Officer of IPI Singapore.“We look forward to welcoming exhibitors whose innovations can support practical business applications and contribute to a more sustainable and competitive future.”

About TechInnovation 2025

Returning for its 13th edition, TechInnovation 2025 is the flagship event of IPI Singapore, connecting technology seekers and providers across Asia. The event serves as a dynamic marketplace for co-innovation and tech adoption, drawing participation from startups, SMEs, corporates, universities and government agencies.

This year's theme,“Discover, Connect, Collaborate” underscores TechInnovation's mission to drive growth through discovery, global connection and collaboration. The event will feature over 40 speakers, more than 100 technologies and 3 days of programming designed to scale real-world business innovation. TechInnovation is organised by IPI Singapore, a subsidiary of Enterprise Singapore and catalyst of Singapore's open innovation ecosystem.

TechInnovation® is a registered trademark of IPI Singapore.

Learn more at .

About IPI Singapore

IPI Singapore is an innovation catalyst that creates opportunities for enterprises to grow beyond boundaries. As a subsidiary of Enterprise Singapore, IPI Singapore accelerates the innovation process of enterprises through access to its global innovation ecosystem and advisory services.

With a strong belief that innovation is key to enterprise growth, IPI Singapore provides enterprises with access to innovative ideas and technologies. IPI Singapore also facilitates and supports enterprises' innovation processes, including commercialisation and go-to-market strategies.

Learn more at

Media Contact:

Sheree TanManager, Marketing & Communications, Partnerships

IPI Singapore

...

Theodore Woon

Director

PINPOINT PR Pte. Ltd.

...al