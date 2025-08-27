403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bitcoin Slumps After Whale Sale
(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – August 26, 2025
After being as high as $117,000 following Fed Chairman Powell’s speech at the annual Jackson Hole symposium, bitcoin has slumped lower and is now trading at $110,000 after a whale reportedly sold over 24,000 bitcoins (approximately $2.4 billion) on Sunday triggering a flash-crash.
Simon Peters, Crypto Analyst at eToro shares: With the price having broken and trading below the recent $112,000 support level, we could see further moves to the downside. In addition, and not a great omen, is that September tends to be a month of the year, more often than not, which has seen a negative performance for the bitcoin price.
There may be some hope for the crypto markets to mark a comeback this week though, as we have more economic data in the form of GDP (Gross Domestic Product) figures, unemployment claims and PCE (Personal Consumption Expenditures) inflation data coming out from the US.
A slowing economy, higher unemployment claims and cooling inflation may boost cryptoasset prices as traders and investors potentially buy the dip and ‘nail on’ a rate cut at the Fed’s upcoming September meeting.
We wait to see.
After being as high as $117,000 following Fed Chairman Powell’s speech at the annual Jackson Hole symposium, bitcoin has slumped lower and is now trading at $110,000 after a whale reportedly sold over 24,000 bitcoins (approximately $2.4 billion) on Sunday triggering a flash-crash.
Simon Peters, Crypto Analyst at eToro shares: With the price having broken and trading below the recent $112,000 support level, we could see further moves to the downside. In addition, and not a great omen, is that September tends to be a month of the year, more often than not, which has seen a negative performance for the bitcoin price.
There may be some hope for the crypto markets to mark a comeback this week though, as we have more economic data in the form of GDP (Gross Domestic Product) figures, unemployment claims and PCE (Personal Consumption Expenditures) inflation data coming out from the US.
A slowing economy, higher unemployment claims and cooling inflation may boost cryptoasset prices as traders and investors potentially buy the dip and ‘nail on’ a rate cut at the Fed’s upcoming September meeting.
We wait to see.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment