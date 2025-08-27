403
Landslide Leaves Five Dead, Over 15 Injured in Kashmir
(MENAFN) At least five individuals lost their lives, and over 15 others sustained injuries when a powerful landslide struck the Ardhkuwari region close to the Mata Vaishnodevi Shrine in Indian-administered Kashmir on Tuesday, a local police official reported.
The victims suffering injuries have been rushed to two nearby government hospitals for urgent medical care. Authorities are currently working to confirm the identities of those who perished in the disaster.
The incident comes amid heavy rainfall that has relentlessly battered the region for the past several days, exacerbating the risk of such natural calamities.
The police officer described the incident as a tragic event and confirmed that rescue operations are currently in progress.
The situation remains critical as local officials and emergency teams continue their response efforts to assist the affected population.
