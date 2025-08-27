Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Landslide Leaves Five Dead, Over 15 Injured in Kashmir

Landslide Leaves Five Dead, Over 15 Injured in Kashmir


2025-08-27 03:22:39
(MENAFN) At least five individuals lost their lives, and over 15 others sustained injuries when a powerful landslide struck the Ardhkuwari region close to the Mata Vaishnodevi Shrine in Indian-administered Kashmir on Tuesday, a local police official reported.

The victims suffering injuries have been rushed to two nearby government hospitals for urgent medical care. Authorities are currently working to confirm the identities of those who perished in the disaster.

The incident comes amid heavy rainfall that has relentlessly battered the region for the past several days, exacerbating the risk of such natural calamities.

The police officer described the incident as a tragic event and confirmed that rescue operations are currently in progress.

The situation remains critical as local officials and emergency teams continue their response efforts to assist the affected population.

MENAFN27082025000045017169ID1109981928

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search