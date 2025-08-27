PRESS RELEASE: Disclosure Regarding A Transparency Notification - Article 14, 1St Paragraph, Of The Law Of 2 May 2007 Relating To The Disclosure Of Important Shareholdings In Listed Companies
|A) Voting rights
|Previous notification
|After the transaction
|Number of voting rights
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Holder of voting rights
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to securities
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to securities
|Saverco NV
|24,400
|24,400
|0.01%
|CMB NV
|177,147,299
|178,726,458
|56.56%
|NV
|25,278,554
|25,807,878
|8.17%
|Subtotal
|202.450.253
|204,558,736
|64.74%
|TOTAL
|204,558,736
|64.74%
|B) Equivalent financial instruments
|After the transaction
| Holders of equivalent
financial instruments
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise period or date
|# of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
|% of voting rights
|Settlement
|TOTAL
|0
|0.00%
|TOTAL (A & B)
|# of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|204.558.736
|64,74%
- Full chain of controlled undertaking through which the holding is effectively held: NV is controlled by CMB NV. CMB NV is controlled by Saverco NV, which in its turn is not controlled. Additional information: The passive crossing of a threshold occurred as a result of the capital increase on 20 August 2025 whereby 95,952,934 new shares in NV were issued in connection with the merger with Golden Ocean Group Limited.
2. Miscellaneous
This press release is available on the company's website in the investor relations section:
The transparency notification is available on the company's website in the investor relations section:
Aboutis one of the largest listed, diversified and future-proof maritime groups in the world with a fleet of about 250 vessels: dry bulk vessels, crude oil tankers, chemical tankers, container vessels, offshore wind vessels and port vessels. also offers hydrogen and ammonia fuel to customers, through own production or third-party producers.
is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, and has offices across Europe, Asia, United States and Africa.is listed on Euronext Brussels and the NYSE under the ticker symbol“CMBT” and on Euronext Oslo Børs under the ticker symbol“CMBTO”.
More information can be found at
Forward-Looking Statements
Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbour protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbour provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbour legislation. The words "believe", "anticipate", "intends", "estimate", "forecast", "project", "plan", "potential", "may", "should", "expect", "pending" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.
The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.
In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the failure of counterparties to fully perform their contracts with us, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for tanker vessel capacity, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, dry-docking and insurance costs, the market for our vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, charter counterparty performance, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in such financing arrangements, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessels breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors. Please see our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties.
