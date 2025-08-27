PRESS RELEASE: Disclosure Regarding A Transparency Notification - Article 14, 1St Paragraph, Of The Law Of 2 May 2007 Relating To The Disclosure Of Important Shareholdings In Listed Companies

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Antwerp, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMB.TECH NV (NYSE: CMBT, Euronext Brussels: CMBT and Euronext Oslo Børs: CMBTO) received a transparency notification from Saverco NV on 25 Augustus 2025. Saverco NV has crossed below the transparency threshold of 65%. 1. Content of the notification from 25 August 2025 The notification dated 25 August 2025 contains the following information:

Reason for the notification: Passive crossing of a threshold

Notification by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person Persons subject to the notification requirement: Saverco NV, De Gerlachekaai 20. 2000 Antwerpen CMB NV, De Gerlachekaai 20. 2000 Antwerpen NV, De Gerlachekaai 20. 2000 Antwerpen

Transaction date: 20/08/2025

Threshold that is crossed: 65%

Denominator: 315,977,647 Notified details:

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction Number of voting rights Number of voting rights % of voting rights Holder of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to securities Linked to securities Not linked to securities Saverco NV 24,400 24,400 0.01% CMB NV 177,147,299 178,726,458 56.56% NV 25,278,554 25,807,878 8.17% Subtotal 202.450.253 204,558,736 64.74% TOTAL 204,558,736 64.74%





B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement TOTAL 0 0.00%





TOTAL (A & B) # of voting rights % of voting rights 204.558.736 64,74%



Full chain of controlled undertaking through which the holding is effectively held: NV is controlled by CMB NV. CMB NV is controlled by Saverco NV, which in its turn is not controlled. Additional information: The passive crossing of a threshold occurred as a result of the capital increase on 20 August 2025 whereby 95,952,934 new shares in NV were issued in connection with the merger with Golden Ocean Group Limited.

