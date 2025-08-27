Desoto County's First 4‐Star Hotel To Break Ground August 28Th

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) WOW Resorts and Onyx Hospitality break ground Aug. 28 on DeSoto County's first 4-star hotel, an Embassy Suites by Hilton at the Landers Center.

- Anwar Aman, Co-Chief Executive Officer of WOW ResortsSOUTHAVEN, MS, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The groundbreaking for a new Embassy Suites by Hilton in Southaven, Mississippi, will take place on Thursday, Aug. 28, at 10:00 a.m. CT, the first step in building DeSoto County's only 4‐star hotel, a one‐of‐a‐kind destination adjacent to the Landers Center. Designed as a resort‐style property, the hotel will feature more than 250 rooms, a lazy river, fine dining, and indoor parking-an estimated $75M project -raising the bar for the region's hospitality and visitor experience.“We're thrilled to bring a true high‐end lodging experience to DeSoto County,” said Anwar Aman, Co-Chief Executive Officer of WOW Resorts, which is building the new hotel in conjunction with Onyx Hospitality.“From a resort‐style lazy river to fine dining, this Embassy Suites by Hilton will set a new standard for comfort and convenience-whether you're here for a major event at the Landers Center, a business trip, or a weekend getaway. We're proud to invest in Southaven and work alongside our community partners to create a destination that sparks new energy and opportunity across the county.”Situated steps from the Landers Center-home to concerts, sports, conventions, and large‐scale community events-the hotel is planned to serve as a hospitality hub for visitors and locals alike. The opening is slated for late 2027, creating hundreds of new jobs in the community.Resort‐Style Highlights● 250+ rooms and suites designed for both leisure and business travelers● Lazy river for a family‐friendly, resort‐inspired stay● Fine dining and on‐property bar/lounge● Indoor parking for added comfort and convenience● Walkable access to the Landers Center and its expanding campusGroundbreaking Event Details (Media Advisory)● What: Groundbreaking for Embassy Suites by Hilton – Southaven● When: Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. CT● Where: Adjacent to the Landers Center, Southaven, MS (on the expansion campus)● Who: Remarks by developers and local officials● Visuals: Ceremonial groundbreaking; interview opportunities available● RSVP/Media Check‐in: Brianna Moore, ...

