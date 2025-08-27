How Much Is Taylor Swift's Engagement Ring Worth? Inside Travis Kelce's Romantic Proposal
Precise details of the ring remain private, but jewellery specialists have already begun to speculate. Rich Goldberg of Safian & Rudolph Jewelers told The Independent that the piece is“as classic and whimsical as the pop star herself.”
Also read | Who is Travis Kelce? Meet Taylor Swift's to be husband, the American footballerWhat does Taylor Swift's ring look like?
“Based on the limited photos we currently have, the centre diamond looks to be an elongated cushion cut of approximately five to six carats,” he said.“A diamond shaped like this could also be a 'old mine' brilliant cut, which is essentially an antique diamond, with a cushion shape. The setting looks yellow gold and is wider at the top, tapering down with engraving on the sides, possibly with a couple very small inlaid gemstones.
Read | Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce get engaged after 2 years of romance: Here's look at their networth, what they own
“This gives the ring a vintage look, which is timeless, rather than something trendy. A truly beautiful ring style, perfect for the life of a showgirl.”
Steven Singer of Steven Singer Jewelers also weighed in, saying he had previously predicted Swift's preference for an elongated stone.Is Taylor Swift's engagement ring worth $2 million?
“It looks like 7.5 carats and set in an antique decorative reproduction with engravings and either 14k or 18k gold or rose gold,” Singer explained.“The price of the ring depends on who sold it and if at retail. Most likely $1.5 to $2 million. For us it would have been $1 million.”
Read | Trump goes from 'I hate Taylor Swift' to 'She's a terrific person'
Other experts, including Laura Taylor of Lorel Diamonds and Nilesh Rakholia of Abelini, placed the ring's value at around $1 million, depending on its colour, clarity and cut.Here's look at their networth:
Taylor Swift is among Hollywood's wealthiest celebrities and also the richest female musician in the world - with a networth of of $1.6 billion, a Forbes report notes. She officially entered the billionaire club in October 2023 after the major success of her Eras Tour and as the value of her music catalog soared.
According to Forbes, her total earnings include about $800 million from royalties and touring, about $600 million tied to her music catalog. She also has an real estate portfolio valued at $110 million and and a private jet worth some $23 million.
Meanwhile, Travis Kelce's net worth is estimated at $70 million, Forbes said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Spycloud Launches Consumer Idlink Product To Empower Financial Institutions To Combat Fraud With Holistic Identity Intelligence
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- $MBG Token Supply Reduced By 4.86M In First Buyback And Burn By Multibank Group
- Superconducting Materials Market Size, Trends, Global Industry Overview, Growth And Forecast 2025-2033
- What Does The Europe Cryptocurrency Market Report Reveal For 2025?
- ROVR Releases Open Dataset To Power The Future Of Spatial AI, Robotics, And Autonomous Systems
CommentsNo comment