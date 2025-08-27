Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Threatens Russia With 'Very Serious' Economic Sanctions 'If No Ceasefire': 'Not Getting Into A World War'

2025-08-27 02:19:46
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Trump on Tuesday indicated that economic sanctions on Russia may be implemented if Vladimir Putin fails to agree to a ceasefire in the war in Ukraine.

"It's very, very serious what I have in mind, if I have to do it, but I want to see it end," Trump said hinting that Russia might face consequences if it fails to start peace talks with Ukraine.

"We want to have an end. We have economic sanctions. I'm talking about economic because we're not going to get into a world war," Trump said.

The message comes as Russia and Ukraine continue to attack Ukraine despite talks around ceasefire.

Despite strong words in the past, Trump till now has held back on imposing long-threatened sanctions against Russia. Now the new warning comes as part of his latest bid to end the war, now dragging on for more than three years despite his earlier mediation efforts.

Trump is now seeking one-on-one talks between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Putin. Though Zelensky has agreed to participate in peace talks Putin has not. The Kremlin on Tuesday said no such meeting is currently on the cards.

"It will not be a world war, but it will be an economic war," Trump said at a White House Cabinet meeting. "An economic war is going to be bad, and it's going to be bad for Russia, and I don't want that."

He added: "Zelenskiy is not exactly innocent, either."

Despite slow diplomatic progress, U.S. and European officials have been discussing potential security guarantees that Washington might provide Kyiv after a hypothetical deal is reached, potentially including support by air or intelligence sharing.

Trump has long suggested using economic tools as leverage against warring nations. He is preparing to slap 25% more in tariffs on India's U.S.-bound exports on Wednesday over New Delhi's Russian oil buying.

