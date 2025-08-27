Bengaluru Undergoes MAJOR Civic Revamp, To Get 5 New Corporations - All You Need To Know

MENAFN - Live Mint) Bengaluru is set to witness a major revamp in terms of how the city's civic affairs function as the the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is getting replaced by five new independent municipal corporations starting September 2.

The Karnataka Assembly had on August 19 passed the Greater Bengaluru Governance (Amendment) Bill, 2025, seeking to provide clarity that the newly formed Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) would not interfere with the functioning of the five new city corporations. It was passed in the Legislative Council on August 21.



The move comes after the Siddaramaiah government replaced the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) with the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).

The five corporations under the GBA are Bengaluru West City Corporation, Bengaluru South City Corporation, Bengaluru North City Corporation, Bengaluru East City Corporation, and Bengaluru Central City Corporation. The decision has been made with an aim to overhaul the city's administrative structure to improve efficiency.

The move will bring the administration closer to the people, as each of the five corporations will have dedicated commissioners. Calling the change the beginning of a“new era of governance,” Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said on Sunday that necessary notifications will be communicated by the end of August.“Bengaluru is entering a new era of governance from September 2 as the Greater Bengaluru Authority comes into force. Five new corporations with dedicated commissioners will bring administration closer to the people. With this decentralization, our city will witness faster development and smoother lives for the people,” he said on X.



According to the existing Act, the Greater Bengaluru Authority shall exercise such authority and discharge such functions as per provisions of this Act, including with respect to the city Corporations created under this Act, he said. "We have removed it, we will not interfere. Corporations are separate, we don't want to interfere in their functioning." Under the provisions of the new Act, CM Siddaramaiah will be the chairman of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), while Shivakumar will serve as the vice chairman. It will have a a three-tier governance system.

