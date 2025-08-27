India A Peace-Loving Nation, But Cannot Be Pacifist, Peace Without Power Is Utopian: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan

MENAFN - Live Mint) Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan asserted on Tuesday, August 26, that India is a peace-loving nation but cannot be a“pacifist” as he batted for an armed, secure and self-reliant country to fulfil the vision of Viksit Bharat. Addressing the Run Samwad, the first Tri-Services Seminar at Army War College, in Madhya Pradesh's Dr Ambedkar Nagar, CDS Gen Anil Chauhan said peace without power is“utopian”.

Gen Anil Chauhan also called for academic pursuits on analysing the techniques and tactics of a war.

He said, "As a Viksit Bharat, we also need to be 'Sashastra' [armed], 'Suraksit' [secure] and 'Aatmanirbhar' [self-reliant], not only in technology, but also in ideas and in practice. Hence, there is a need to increase awareness on all fragments of our society on doctrinal and conceptual aspects, that's the academic pursuits of how war is fought and practical and actual war fighting techniques and tactics."

'PEACE WITHOUT POWER IS UTOPIAN'

In the backdrop of Operation Sindoor, the CDS said that India is a peace-loving nation but cannot be a“pacifist”. Also Read | 'Indian soldiers didn't kill terrorists based on their religion but on...': Rajnath Singh on Operation Sindoor

He said,“India has always stood on the side of peace. We are a peace-loving nation, but don't get mistaken, we cannot be pacifists. I think peace without power is utopian. I like to state a Latin quote which translates as, 'if you want peace, prepare for war'.”

CDS General Anil Chauhan also asserted the importance of wisdom during war. He said,“We have always spoken about 'Shastra' and 'Shaastra' in the same breath. They are actually the two blades of the same sword. We know that a combination of military strategy and warriors is essential to win , and the foremost and best example of this are the Mahabharata and the Gita. We are aware that Arjuna was the greatest warrior, yet he needed a Krishna to guide him towards victory. Similarly, we had Chandragupta who needed the wisdom of Chanakya.”

Gen Chauhan added,“India has been a land of Gautam Buddha, Mahavir Jain and Mahatma Gandhi, all champions of non-violence,” as he emphasised the exchange of ideas between the younger generation and veterans.

“Today's generation is much more aware of technological advancements and the tactics; it is necessary to hear their point of view. We need harmony between the old and the new. New ideas which are tempered by the experience of the veterans. Ran Samvad must encourage debate,” he said.

(With ANI inputs)