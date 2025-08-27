Massive Flashfloods In Jammu-Kashmir Upend Lives, 30 Dead In Vaishno Devi Landslide, Network Cut Off: 10 Updates

MENAFN - Live Mint) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Wednesday that J&K is still grappling with severely disrupted communication networks, as the Union Territory continues to reel from the widespread damage caused by relentless heavy rainfall.

Here are the top ten updates:

1.“Still struggling with almost nonexistent communication. There is a trickle of data flowing on Jio mobile, but no fixed line WiFi, no browsing, almost no apps, things like X open frustratingly slowly, and WhatsApp struggles with anything more than short text messages. Haven't felt this disconnected since the terrible days of 2014 & 2019,” said Abdullah in a post on X.

2. Telecom services have collapsed across large parts of the Union Territory, leaving millions cut off from communication and worsening the crisis. Meanwhile, 30 people have lost their lives after heavy rains triggered a landslide near the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra, officials told ANI.

Also Read: Jammu and Kashmir rains: Police issue emergency helpline numbers for Reasi, Katra and other regions - check detail

3. Traffic on key routes, including the Jammu-Srinagar and Kishtwar-Doda national highways, has been suspended, with numerous hill roads blocked or damaged by landslides and flash floods. Additionally, many trains to and from Jammu have been cancelled, further isolating the region. A devotee at Vaishno Devi, Katra, Dashrath said,“... I am from Champaran, Bihar... The trains have shut down. We are facing issues with reaching Bihar. We heard that a huge mishap had happened after we had 'Darshan' and returned... We are trapped here due to the rain... We had tickets, but the trains have shut down...”

4. Indian Army's 'high-risk' mission

Indian Army said in a post on X,“Indian Army Aviation undertook a high-risk helicopter rescue operation, evacuating stranded civilians and #CRPF personnel from a building surrounded by raging floodwaters and at imminent risk of collapse at Madhopur Headworks, Punjab. Braving challenging weather and rapidly rising waters, the team's swift and fearless response ensured every life was brought to safety.”

What did IMD say?

5. The India Meteorological Department has said that Doppler Weather Radar (DWR) Imagery indicates widespread thunderstorm activity across the Jammu region today. "Jammu DWR Imagery at 0510 hrs of IST today, 27 August 2025, indicates widespread thunderstorm activity across the region," the IMD said in a post on X.

Also Read: Terrifying visuals show Jammu's Tawi bridge crumbling after severe rains; car hanging, bike tumbling: Vide

6. Severe convection, with heavy rain, thunderstorms, and possible hail (reflectivity above 40 dBZ), is occurring over Jammu, RS Pura, Samba, Akhnoor, Nagrota, Kot Bhalwal, Bishnah, Vijaypur, Purmandal, and parts of Kathua and Udhampur.

7. Moderate convection, indicating light to moderate rainfall (reflectivity above 20 dBZ), is affecting Reasi, Ramban, Doda, Billawar, Katra, Ramnagar, Hiranagar, Gool, Banihal, and the surrounding areas of Samba and Kathua districts.

8. Vertical profiles show cloud tops reaching up to 12 km, pointing to deep and active thunderstorms. The system is generally moving east-northeastward, and areas in the foothills and hilly terrain may continue to experience rainfall, the IMD said. A rescue operation is still continuing along the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine route near Adhkuwari, where a landslide struck on Tuesday, killing nine pilgrims and injuring 21 others, officials said.

9. They said a flash flood washed away 10 residential houses and a bridge in the remote Margi area of the Kishtwar district, but there was no immediate report of any casualties. More than 12 paramilitary personnel were also trapped in the flooded Lakhanpur village in the Kathua district, and efforts are on to shift them to safety, officials said.

10. Heavy overnight rains continued to lash the Kashmir Valley, pushing the Jhelum River above the flood-alert mark of 21 feet at Sangam in Anantnag district. By Wednesday morning, the river was also nearing critical levels downstream at Ram Munshi Bagh in Srinagar, flowing just two feet below the flood-alert threshold of 18 feet, PTI reported, citing official.

Emergency helpline number

Here is a list of the emergency numbers provided by the police amid Jammu and Kashmir rains:

1. Police Control Room Reasi - 9622856295/112

2. SSP Reasi - 7051003200

3. Addl. SP Reasi - 9419113159

4. Addl. SP Katra - 7051003202

5. Dy Hqrs Reasi - 7051003205

6. Dy PC Pouni - 7006953334

7. Dy Bhawan - 7051003203

8. SDPO Katra - 7051003204

9. SDPO Arnas - 7051003206

10. SDPO Mahore - 7051003207

11. SHO P/S Bhawan - 7051003211

12. SHO P/S Katra - 7051003212

13. SHO P/S Reasi - 7051003213

14. SHO P/S Pouni - 7051003214

15. SHO P/S Ransoo - 7051003215

16. SHO P/S Arnas - 7051003216

17. SHO P/S Chassana - 7051003217

Still struggling with almost nonexistent communication... Haven't felt this disconnected since the terrible days of 2014 & 2019.

18. SHO P/S Mahore - 7051003218

(With inputs from agencies)



Severe weather conditions have led to tragic loss of life and infrastructure damage.

Communication networks have been critically affected, hindering rescue operations. The Indian Army and local authorities are actively engaged in rescue and relief efforts.

Key Takeaways