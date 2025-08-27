403
TVK Chief Vijay Charged For 'Manhandling' Man In Perambalur At Party Event
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kunnam Police have filed a case against TVK Chief Vijay and his bouncers based on a complaint from Sarathkumar alleging he was manhandled. The case is registered under three sections at the Perambalur District SP Office, ANI reported.
(This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.)
