Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
TVK Chief Vijay Charged For 'Manhandling' Man In Perambalur At Party Event

2025-08-27 02:18:17
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kunnam Police have filed a case against TVK Chief Vijay and his bouncers based on a complaint from Sarathkumar alleging he was manhandled. The case is registered under three sections at the Perambalur District SP Office, ANI reported.

(This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.)

